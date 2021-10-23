5 NFL greats who might not end up in Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrines some of the greatest NFL players of all time. But even then, some of the greatest players of all time do not make the cut. All of them are bonafide legends of the NFL, and if they were not to make it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, it will be Canton's loss. We look at some of the greatest players ever who might never be inducted.

Great players that may have missed the boat for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

#1 - Ken Anderson, QB

Leading the list is former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson. Many people feel that it is a travesty that one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time is not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In terms of personal accolades, Anderson was the NFL MVP in 1981 and a Super Bowl XLIII Champion. Twice he led the league in passing yards, had the highest completion rate in a season on three occasions, and finished four seasons with the best passer rating in the league. Further, his legacy is cemented by the fact that he was the pioneering quarterback to play the West Coast Offense that would bring Joe Montana much success.

Cincinnati Bengals @Bengals The KENS are IN!Ken Anderson and Ken Riley will join Paul Brown and Anthony Muñoz in our inaugural Ring of Honor class. The KENS are IN!Ken Anderson and Ken Riley will join Paul Brown and Anthony Muñoz in our inaugural Ring of Honor class.

#2 - Darren Woodson, S

Darren Woodson was fundamental to the Dallas Cowboys winning three Super Bowls in four seasons in the 1990s. He was selected for the Pro Bowl in five consecutive seasons, and has the most recorded tackles for the franchise. Yet somehow he has never been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

#3 - Roger Craig, RB

Another player who won three Super Bowls, like Woodson, is former San Francisco 49ers running back Roger Craig. He was also selected to the Pro Bowl four times. Craig became the first player in the NFL to have more than 1000 rushing and receiving yards in a single season.

#4 - Jim Marshall, DE

Jim Marshall won the 1969 NFL Championship with the Minnesota Vikings and was a two-time Pro-Bowler. His thirty recovered fumbles stand as a record in the NFL to this date.

GoalScorer Challenge ⚽️ @GoalscorerC 🏈🤦‍♂️This is absolutely sensational.Jim Marshall still holds the NFL record for most fumbles recovered (30) in a career. Here’s one, followed by a 66-yard run... in the wrong direction.Throwing it out of bounds at the end means a safety for the 49ers.Thanks @Woop_x3 🏈🤦‍♂️This is absolutely sensational.Jim Marshall still holds the NFL record for most fumbles recovered (30) in a career. Here’s one, followed by a 66-yard run... in the wrong direction.Throwing it out of bounds at the end means a safety for the 49ers.Thanks @Woop_x3 https://t.co/Yoh7FakTse

#5 - Lester Hayes, CB

Lester Hayes played for the Raiders and won the Super Bowl twice with them. He was also selected for five Pro Bowls. The NFL defensive player of the year in 1980, with thirteen interceptions, has yet to make it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Edited by Piyush Bisht