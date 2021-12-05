5 NFL head coaches who could win their first Super Bowl title this season

Entering Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season, legitimate Super Bowl contenders are beginning to emerge. However, several of these teams have head coaches that have never won a Super Bowl before.

This season, one of these head coaches may get their first Super Bowl title. These are the five most likely to do so.

NFL head coaches that could win their first Super Bowl

#5 - Kliff Kingsbury, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury

The Arizona Cardinals have the best record in the NFL entering Week 13. They are one of only two teams to be ranked in the top five in both scoring offenses and scoring defense. Despite being without superstar quarterback Kyler Murray for the past month, they rank third in points differential.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury said QB Kyler Murray and WR DeAndre Hopkins will be gameday decisions for Sunday vs. Chicago. Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury said QB Kyler Murray and WR DeAndre Hopkins will be gameday decisions for Sunday vs. Chicago.

As long as Kyler Murray returns to full health, the Arizona Cardinals are a real threat to win the Super Bowl. They have been the most consistent team this year. It could be the first for head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

#4 - Matt LaFleur, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur

The Green Bay Packers are one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl this year, as they are almost every year. That is because Aaron Rodgers is their quarterback and always gives them an excellent chance to win every game.

They have of the top defenses this season to complement Rodgers, ranking seventh in total defense and fifth in scoring. Rodgers has a chance to win his second Super Bowl ring this year, while it would be the first for head coach Matt LaFleur.

