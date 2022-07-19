5 NFL legends who sold their Super Bowl rings

Few possessions are more prized in the NFL than a Super Bowl championship ring. Some legends have fought their entire careers to get one yet never managed it. If they did earn one, then they’re in some rather illustrious company.

While the sentimental value of these rings is often incalculable, their fiscal value is very real. This can often be pursued by players who are down on their luck or simply want to raise funds for charity.

There have been a number of former NFL legends who have auctioned their Super Bowl rings. Lawrence Taylor’s 1991 ring broke the record for the most valuable Super Bowl ring ever sold.

Taylor is not the only player to who sold his championship jewelry. A number of other legends sold theirs before him.

Which 5 NFL legends sold their Super Bowl rings?

#1 – William Perry

William Perry in action for the Chicago Bears

William "The Refrigerator" Perry is one of the most popular figures in NFL history. It's not only because of his imposing size, but also because of how he approached the game.

For a generation of British NFL fans who were just being introduced to the sport on free-to-air television, William Perry of the Chicago Bears was one of the most recognizable stars in the league.

He was part of the '85 Bears team that dominated the NFL. Perry was a key part of their famous defense.

So vast was Perry’s hand measurements that his Super Bowl ring remains the largest of any professional football player. He has a size 25 ring measurement, which is way larger than the 10-12 average for an adult male.

Perry’s 1985 Super Bowl ring was auctioned for $203,150 in 2015. Perry, however, wasn’t actually in charge of this process. He had sold his ring to a private collection in order to raise funds.

#2 – Gary Brackett

Washington Redskins v Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Gary Brackett was Peyton Manning's former teammate. He was a member of the team when they finally won a Super Bowl in 2006.

As an undrafted free agent, Brackett worked his way up to become a player in Tony Dungy’s defense. He would represent the Colts for nine seasons until his retirement in 2011.

However, retirement brought about difficulties for the former linebacker as his financial security collapsed. This was due, in part, to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By 2021, he was in debt to the tune of just under $4 million. He was forced to file for bankruptcy. Selling most of his possessions was the next step. This included his 2006 Super Bowl ring.

After seeing 11 businesses crumble in the wake of the pandemic, Brackett’s ring only returned $60,000 at auction. Colts owner Jim Irsay was rumored to have been involved in the bidding.

#3 – Jim Langer

Los Angeles Chargers v Miami Dolphins

Jim Langer was part of the Miami Dolphins team which won every single game en route to winning a championship back in 1972. It was the last perfect season in NFL history. Only the New England Patriots have come close since.

Langer was an effective center for the team. He was known for his blocking ability, yet he auctioned off his Super Bowl ring back in 2015.

While not the ornate piece that players who have won championships in the modern era receive, Langer’s ring was a piece of sporting history and sold for around $37,000.

Langer's name was even engraved into the design of the ring, such was the level of detail the designers went to at the time.

#4 – Jerry Kramer

Divisional Playoffs - New York Giants v Green Bay Packers

Jerry Kramer is a Green Bay Packers legend. He spent the entirety of his professional career with the Wisconsin franchise.

Kramer was part of the Packers team that won two Super Bowls and five NFL championships prior to the merging of the two leagues. His 1967 Super Bowl ring was long sought-after because it came from the very first Super Bowl ever played.

Kramer turned 80 in 2016 and wanted to raise funds to help send his grandchildren to college. He looked at selling off memorabilia and some of his personal possessions.

The 1967 Super Bowl ring was included and sold for a fee of $125,000.

#5 – Lawrence Taylor

Indianapolis Colts vs New York Giants - September 10, 2006

Lawrence Taylor may well be the greatest player to have ever played in the NFL. Bill Belichick certainly thinks so, and the pair worked closely together during their time with the New York Giants.

Taylor was a star pass rusher who could find his way to the quarterback with ease. He was the de-facto leader of the Giants team which won the Super Bowl in 1991.

Taylor is thought to have earned $50 million from his time in the NFL. However, a string of difficult situations, including legal battles, have seen that fortune decrease significantly.

It’s unclear just why Taylor put his 1991 Super Bowl ring up for auction, or whether he needed the money from it. However, it did prove to be a record-breaking seller.

The ring being sold for $230,401 is testament to Taylor's popularity. He remains one of the greatest to ever play in the NFL, regardless of who you ask.

