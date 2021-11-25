5 NFL MVPs that didn't make it to the Hall of Fame after retirement

The NFL Hall of Fame can be fickle at times, and even some MVPs have had their troubles getting a gold jacket. The game of football is not for the faint of heart, and the men that have played the game did so with all of their hearts while putting their bodies through mass amounts of physical torture for a game they loved.

Still, the Hall of Fame seems to be out of their grasp. Here's a look at five NFL MVPs that never made it into the Hall of Fame after retirement.

#5 - Shaun Alexander

Shaun Alexander is arguably one of the most famous Seattle Seahawks to ever play in the NFL. He currently sits in second place all-time in rushing touchdowns in a single season.

His record was set in the 2005 season with 27. It stood until Ladanian Tomlinson broke that record in 2006 with 28.

Shaun Alexander achieved MVP honors that same season with 27 rushing touchdowns, 1,880 yards, and a massive 5.1 yards per carry. Still, Alexander has failed to make the Hall of Fame likely due to his final three seasons in the NFL.

Alexander's legs began to fail him and he failed to rush for over 1,000 yards in each of them. Regardless of those years, Alexander still holds over 100 rushing touchdowns in his career and is one of the only players to achieve that success without being in the Hall of Fame.

#4 - Steve McNair

Steve McNair, aka Air McNair, was co-MVP with Peyton Manning during the 2003 season. McNair led the league in yards per attempt (8.0), yards per completion (12.0), and quarterback rating (100.4).

He threw for 3,215 yards with 24 touchdowns to 7 interceptions. He also rushed for 4 touchdowns. This was an era in which the league was predominantly a run-based scheme, so McNair's passing numbers were amazing for the time.

Still, he has never made it past the semifinalist round of Hall of Fame voting.

