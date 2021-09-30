5 names snubbed for NFL's Players of the Month 

The NFL officially announced all of the winners for Players of the Month in September.

The NFC awarded Cooper Kupp for offense, Trevon Diggs for defense, and Mitch Wishnowsky for special teams. The AFC awarded Derek Carr for offense, Von Miller for defense, and Jamal Agnew for defense.

The Rookies of the Month are Ja'Marr Chase for offense and Asante Samuel Jr. for defense.

All eight winners had a spectacular month. The real debate is not whether they played well but whether they were the ones who deserved the award.

Here are five players who were snubbed, all of whom have a legitimate case to be named NFL Players of the Month for September.

5 Players of the Month snubs

#1 DE Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

The biggest snub this month is Myles Garrett, who currently leads the NFL in sacks with 5.5 while Von Miller is fourth with four sacks.

Garrett also has more total tackles than Miller by a wide margin of 14 to 8. Statistically, Myles Garrett had a better September than Von Miller.

#2 QB Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray not only has a strong case for Player of the Month but for NFL MVP as well. He ranks third in the NFL in completion percentage, third in passing yards, third in yards per completion, fifth in passing touchdowns, fifth in passer rating and sixth in QBR.

Additionally, he is tied for the league lead with three rushing touchdowns. His Cardinals are off to a perfect 3-0 start.

#3 RB Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

The rushing champion from the last two seasons is well on his way to winning that title once again. He has a strong case for Player of the Month with his usual dominance in the ground game. He leads the NFL in carries, rushing yards, rushing touchdowns and first downs.

#4 K Brandon McManus, Denver Broncos

Yet to miss a kick this season, Brandon McManus has been perfect so far. He has made all nine of his field goal attempts and all seven of his extra-point attempts.

He is currently tied for the NFL lead in scoring with 34 points contributed. He has a good case for special teams player of the week for the AFC.

#5 LB Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

Micah Parsons has played as advertised so far as a super utility defender who can do just about anything he's asked.

He has effectively played multiple positions for the Cowboys this season, including defensive end, middle linebacker and outside linebacker. He has 13 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and two passes defended.

