5 NFL players with most appearances in Madden's 99-club feat. Tom Brady and Peyton Manning

The Madden 99 Club has become a prestigious and valuable honor among NFL players. The popular video game franchise rates all players each year, with a 99 being the highest rating currently possible in the game. While the official club was created in 2019, Madden has been handing out 99 players ratings since their 98 version of the game.

Earning a 99 rating is highly desirable by NFL players, especially since the club has become official and hands out trophies and other prizes to the players who earn the rating. Here are the five players who have earned the most 99-overall ratings since the first one was handed out in Madden 98.

#5 - JJ Watt (4)

Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt

JJ Watt has received a 99 rating four times during his legendary career. He first received the rating during the 25 year anniversary version of the game and kept it for three more consecutive years after that.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate JJ Watt’s run in Houston:



- No. 11 overall pick

- 3x DPOY

- 8x All-Pro (5 1st, 3 2nd)

- 5 Pro Bows

- 2x Sacks leader

- Walter Payton Man of the Year

- Raised over $40M after Hurricane Harvey

- 101 sacks

- 61 passes defensed

- 25 forced fumbles

- 7 TDs (4 defense, 3 offense) JJ Watt’s run in Houston: - No. 11 overall pick- 3x DPOY- 8x All-Pro (5 1st, 3 2nd)- 5 Pro Bows- 2x Sacks leader- Walter Payton Man of the Year- Raised over $40M after Hurricane Harvey- 101 sacks- 61 passes defensed- 25 forced fumbles- 7 TDs (4 defense, 3 offense) https://t.co/sdGQ0x3KOj

Watt earned his rating by being one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history. He is one of just three players ever to be named the Defensive Player of the Year award three times, along with Aaron Donald and Lawrence Taylor. Watt is tied with the next player for 99 ratings.

#4 - Tom Brady (4)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback in NFL history, so it should come as no surprise that he has been among the leaders in 99 ratings over the years. His first 99 rating was in Madden 09 and he earned three more between then and Madden 19 a decade later.

Brady led the entire NFL in passing yards and touchdowns during the 2021 season, so it's possible he's not done yet earning 99 ratings. Despite being the oldest player in the league, he's still one of the best currently.

#3 - Ray Lewis (5)

Baltimore Ravens MLB Ray Lewis

Ray Lewis is one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history. His many accomplishments include being selected as the Defensive Player of the Year twice, being chosen for 12 Pro Bowls and nine All-Pro teams. He helped the Baltimore Ravens win two Super Bowl rings and was named the MVP for one of them on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

It should come as no surprise at all that Ray Lewis is among the all-time leaders in 99 overall Madden ratings. He earned the honor five times during his career. He was rated a 99 in five consecutive versions of the game, starting with 02 and ending with 06.

#2 - Aaron Donald (6)

Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald

Aaron Donald has received a 99 player rating for six consecutive seasons. Donald first earned the honor in Madden 18, one year before they created the official Madden 99 Club. He is currently tied in first for most 99 ratings. Donald has been the only player to receive the trophy every season since its official creation. His streak is currently still active, so he could potentially have more on the way.

RAMS REPORT🗯 @RamsNFLReport

2019 = 99

2020 = 99

2021 = 99

2022 = 99

2023 = 99



with his 6th straight selection to the



NONE. BETTER. 2018 = 992019 = 992020 = 992021 = 992022 = 992023 = 99 @AaronDonald97 with his 6th straight selection to the #99Club , tying him for the most ever 99 Club selections.NONE. BETTER. 2018 = 992019 = 992020 = 992021 = 992022 = 992023 = 99@AaronDonald97 with his 6th straight selection to the #99Club, tying him for the most ever 99 Club selections. NONE. BETTER. 🐐 https://t.co/V2LzOQYjkb

Donald is also on an incredible streak of winning awards in the NFL too. Since being named Defensive Rookie of the Year, he has earned seven consecutive first-team All-Pro selections. He has also won three Defensive Player of the Year awards.

#1 - Peyton Manning (6)

Indianapolis Colts QB Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning is tied for the most 99 overall ratings in Madden history with Aaron Donald. He was the first player in NFL history to be rated a 99 six times, doing so consecutively between the 06 and 11 versions of Madden.

Manning earned his ratings by being one of the greatest players of all time and arguably the best regular season quarterback in NFL history. He has won five NFL MVP awards, the most of all time, on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He also won two Super Bowl rings with two different teams while being named the MVP of one of them.

