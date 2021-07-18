5 NFL players who could have a breakout season in 2021

The 2021 NFL season could be an opportunity to enjoy a breakout campaign for many players. With an interesting 2020 season in addition to COVID-19 protocols and injuries, a lot of NFL players weren't able to live up to their full potential.

Now with a full off=season of workouts completed and training camp quickly approaching, it's showing which players will have the opportunity to fully shine and show their true potential.

On that note, let's have a look at five NFL players who could have a breakout campaign in 2021.

#1 Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

It's tough to say that Joe Burrow will have a breakout season in the 2021 NFL season,after what he was able to accomplish in his rookie season before tearing his ACL. However, with the addition of his LSU teammate Ja'Marr Chase, Burrow's game may get the extra push that he needs to shine this season.

Highest accurate pass % in a season since 2016:



▪️ Mac Jones ('20) - 72.0%

▪️ Joe Burrow ('19) - 71.7%

⚔️ Kedon Slovis ('19) - 69.4% pic.twitter.com/uDNZXKWcTd — PFF College (@PFF_College) July 13, 2021

#2 Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Statistically, wide receiver Diontae Johnson may not be the traditional candidate for a 'breakout season'. But in terms of redemption, he seems to be looking for that. Johnson did see an uptick in production from 2019 to 2020, with 923 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

But the Achilles' heel in Diontae Johnson's game was in dropped passes. He actually led the NFL with dropped passes last season. Johnson's drops became such a concern that head coach Mike Tomlin benched the player in the first half of the December matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

If Johnson can continue improving his production and fix his issue with the dropped passes, he could be one of Ben Roethlisberger's top targets again this season.

Most dropped passes



🔸 Diontae Johnson - 15

🔸 Jerry Jeudy - 12

🔸 D.K. Metcalf - 11 pic.twitter.com/p9a1PzfPLt — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) January 13, 2021

#3 Adam Trautman, TE, New Orleans Saints

Jared Cook departed through free agency this off-season, meaning it will be Adam Trautman who could become a top receiving target as a tight end.

As a third receiving target in 2020, Trautman had 15 receptions for 171 receiving yards and one touchdown. That was just the beginning of what he could do, given the opportunity.

#4 L'Jarius Sneed, CB, Kansas City Chiefs

A fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, L'Jarius Sneed showed that impact players could get drafted in later rounds. Sneed had two sacks and three interceptions in 2020 with the Chiefs but still didn't get a Pro-Bowl invite.

The 2021 season will be Sneed's opportunity to show that he wasn't a 'one-hit wonder' and is a dominant cornerback in the NFL. He might even get his first Pro Bowl nomination.

#5 Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers

Unless something big happens within the next few days, it seems Aaron Rodgers won't be attending training camp with the Green Bay Packers. As with the previous off-season workouts so far this year, Jordan Love will likely get most of the snaps in camp.

There have been so many skeptics about Love becoming the starter for the Packers that he might just be able to stop all that with a breakout season. Love has a powerful offense, more than most young quarterbacks have at their disposal.

If he can utilize that, together with his knowledge of the Green Bay Packers; offense, which he gained by watching from the sidelines last season, he might shock the NFL with his prowess.

