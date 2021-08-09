5 NFL players who are expected to return from injury for the 2021 season

The NFL is back, baby! With pre-season underway, it's an exciting time for football fans with their favorite teams and players putting the pads on again to do battle on the gridiron.

As the regular season approaches, we can start anticipating the return of some of the more vaunted NFL players who spent most of last season on the sidelines.

From starting quarterbacks to playmaking wide receivers and standout defenders, the 2021 NFL season will see the comeback of some of the league’s elite talent.

NFL stars set to return this year

#1 - Saquon Barkley, RB

Explosive New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is must-see TV every time he steps foot on a football field. The 24-year-old is set to return this season after suffering a torn ACL in Week 2 last year.

If the Giants are going to make the NFL playoffs this campaign, they will need another big year from Barkley.

The 2018 Pro Bowler has averaged 4.7 yards per carry during his three NFL seasons. New York has revamped its offense, adding more receiving weapons, which should open up the running game for Barkley to shine.

#2 - Dak Prescott, QB

No one has had a more successful offseason than Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. The 28-year-old signed a massive four-year $160 million contract with the Cowboys.

Prescott also signed a lucrative five-year deal with Nike’s Jordan Brand. The Cowboys QB suffered a serious leg injury last season in Week 5 against the Giants but entered training camp at near 100% fitness.

Unfortunately, he tweaked his shoulder during practice, but he should be in the starting lineup for the Cowboys' first game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 9.

#3 - Nick Bosa, DE

Nick Bosa, the 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year, suffered an ACL tear in Week 2 last year and missed the rest of the season for the San Francisco 49ers.

Bosa is a destructive force on the edge and Niners fans will be hoping he can rediscover the form that saw him register nine sacks in his rookie season.

After being hit by the injury bug in 2020, the 49ers look to be a real Super Bowl threat this season. Nick Bosa staying healthy will help the NFC West franchise challenge for an NFL playoff berth.

#4 - Odell Beckham Jr.

Another NFL star who suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2 last year was Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The 28-year-old is one of the most exciting players in the league and football fans are looking forward to OBJ doing his thing this season.

Beckham Jr. tore his ACL and is still rehabbing the injury during the preseason. If his recovery continues to go well, it shouldn't be long before we see the three-time Pro Bowler on the gridiron.

#5 - Jimmy Garoppolo, QB

One of the most talked about players this NFL offseason, 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo is scheduled to return to the field very shortly.

The Niners' starting quarterback faces competition from rookie Trey Lance, but he should start the season under center for the team.

Garoppolo will be praying for an injury-free campaign after seeing his career take a dip due to repeated spells on the sidelines. Injuries have often knocked his momentum, and he has a lot to prove this year, so keep an eye on Jimmy G in 2021.

