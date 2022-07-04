5 NFL players who fell on hard times after retirement

Athletes in the NFL can earn millions and millions of dollars. Some players even exceed over $100 million throughout their career and that doesn't include endorsements or sponsorships. While most players today have agents and advice on their investments, some have declared bankruptcy despite earning millions of dollars.

There are many reasons why a person could become bankrupt. Most players aren't used to having that kind of money, so often they overspend. They live lavishly, making big purchases and poor investments that whittle away their fortunes.

In many cases, an athlete may provide for his friends, family, and those closest to them. A couple of years later, they realize they're in trouble and that a lot of their money went to other people.

A common theme is that they expected their careers to be longer or put off saving until a later date. Either way, they failed to secure their long-term future. Some fell onto hard times but were able to keep their heads above water. Others unfortunately declared bankruptcy. Here are five players who went bankrupt following their NFL careers:

#1 - JaMarcus Russell

JaMarcus Russell was the first-overall pick in the 2007 NFL draft by the Oakland Raiders. He signed a six-year contract worth up to $68 million, with $31.5 million guaranteed as a rookie.

TMZ.com reported that Russell's $2.4 million Oakland hills mansion has fallen into foreclosure proceedings after JaMarcus failed to make close to $200,000 in past due mortgage payments on the property.

#2 - Chris McAlister

Chris McAlister was one of the Ravens' best defensive backs in franchise history. The former 1999 first-round pick retired with 3 Pro Bowl selections to his name. He was also a First-Team All-Pro and a Super Bowl Champion.

According to spotrac.com Mcalister earned $58 million in his career.

TMZ reported that Chris McAlister stated:

"I have been unemployed since 2009. I have no income. I live in my parents' home. My parents provide me with my basic living expenses as I do not have the funds to do so."

#3 - Vince Young

Seven years after Vince Young signed a $25 million contract with the Tennessee Titans, the former first-round NFL quarterback filed for bankruptcy in 2014.

During his NFL career, he earned $34 million. Young played in the NFL from 2006-2011 and didn't meet his expectations. Young threw 46 touchdowns and 51 interceptions in his career.

#4 - Warren Sapp

Hall-of-Fame defensive tackle Warren Sapp earned about $40 million in his NFL career. He was a Super-Bowl Champion, Defensive Player of the Year, a six-time All-Pro selection, and made seven Pro-Bowls between 1997-2003.

Despite earning $40 million over the course of his 13-year career, Sapp filed for bankruptcy. According to TMZ, Sapp was at one point in $6.7 million of debt.

#1 - Lawrence Taylor

Lawrence Taylor was one of if not the best defensive players of all-time in the NFL. Taylor is a two-time Super-Bowl champion who won Defensive Player of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year, earning 10 Pro-Bowls and 10 All-Pro selections.

According to AOL.com, he earned around $50 million throughout his career. Taylor was known to use drugs, particularly cocaine. He failed a drug test, partied a lot and had a few drug-related arrests. He lost it all when the IRS caught him committing tax fraud. He filed for bankruptcy in the 90's.

