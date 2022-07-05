5 NFL players who lost out on a big payday due to off-field problems

When NFL teams sign players to contracts, there is always a certain amount of risk involved. Some of these risks are due to factors on the field, such as the possibility of injuries or a player dipping below their usual level of production. Football is a violent and, often, unpredictable game, so every contract is a gamble to an extent.

Off-the-field problems can also play a major role in the risk factors for each individual player. Their history and patterns of behavior can help a franchise determine the value they want to place on that specific player, but, sometimes, issues can arise, seemingly, out of nowhere.

Just because a player has never caused problems in the past doesn't mean they never will in the future. The same can be said for the opposite as players with negative behavioral histories have, sometimes, turned things around and become much more reliable in that category.

Off-the-field issues are always weighed by NFL teams and can be a deciding factor for whether or not a player will get a big contract. Players have, sometimes, made bad decisions and life choices that have cost them huge pay days in the NFL. Here are five of them.

#5 - Aldon Smith

Oakland Raiders EDGE Aldon Smith

Aldon Smith was one of the most dominant pass rushers in the league across his first three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He combined for a massive 42 sacks in his first three years and was selected as a first-team All-Pro.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From NFL Now: The #Seahawks are signing pass-rusher Aldon Smith, a low-risk, high-reward addition similar to the kind that has paid off for Seattle for years. From NFL Now: The #Seahawks are signing pass-rusher Aldon Smith, a low-risk, high-reward addition similar to the kind that has paid off for Seattle for years. https://t.co/6uMt8ZUghp

Smith struggled with substance abuse, accumulating three DUIs with the 49ers before they released him during his fourth season. He later signed with other teams on relatively small contracts, but potentially missed out on a massive payday, especially considering pass rushers have been the second-highest paid players in the NFL.

#4 - Adam "Pacman" Jones

Cincinnati Bengals Adam "Pacman" Jones

Adam "Pacman" Jones was once one of the most dynamic defensive backs in the league. Across his first two NFL seasons, he recorded four interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, and also accounted for four additional punt return touchdowns.

The rest of his career has been plagued by both on-field and off-the-field issues, including substance abuse and assault. He was suspended and fined multiple times, adding up to more than two million dollars, and also missed out on signing a larger contract that his talent was capable of receiving.

#3 - Josh Gordon

Cleveland Browns WR Josh Gordon

Josh Gordon was once one of the best wide receivers in the entire NFL with a ton of potential to become a truly special player. After a solid rookie season in 2013 with the Cleveland Browns, Gordon led the league with 1,646 receiving yards during the 2014 season, while being selected as a first-team All-Pro.

Since his incredible 2014 season, Gordon has been unable to stay on the field. He has been suspended six different times for violating the league's substance abuse policy. He has signed with several teams on low-salary contracts, rather than a potentially massive payday if he continues at his original rate of production, especially with the way wide receivers are paid in the modern game.

#2 - Antonio Brown

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown had one of the best six-year runs by any wide receiver in NFL history during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was selected to six consecutive Pro Bowls and five straight All-Pro teams while leading the league in receptions and receiving yards twice each.

First Take @FirstTake



“Yesterday, he took everything away from himself. … You can no longer count on Antonio Brown.” Antonio Brown’s former teammate @Realrclark25 reacts to the ex-Bucs WR storming off the field.“Yesterday, he took everything away from himself. … You can no longer count on Antonio Brown.” Antonio Brown’s former teammate @Realrclark25 reacts to the ex-Bucs WR storming off the field. “Yesterday, he took everything away from himself. … You can no longer count on Antonio Brown.” https://t.co/QJXKg2d4z6

After forcing his way out of Pittsburgh, Antonio Brown signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, but was released before ever playing a game due to off-field conflicts. He directly lost out on $30 million from the Raiders. The rest of his career has been defined by controversies, causing him to never get close to that sized contract ever again.

#1 - Ray Rice

Baltimore Ravens Ray Rice Press Conference

Ray Rice exceeded 1,600 total yards in four consecutive years from the 2009 to 2012 seasons, including leading the entire NFL with 2,068 total yards during the 2011 season. He was in the prime of his NFL career until an incident off-the-field ended everything early.

Rice was caught on camera in a physical altercation with his then-girlfriend and now-wife Janay Palmer, causing the Ravens to terminate his contract. He missed out on nearly ten million dollars on his current contract and was never signed to a new one with any team, missing out on more potential money.

