5 NFL players who are avid golf fans ft. Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and more 

More and more NFL players are turning their hands to Golf in the offseason, with warm weather and a lack of football playing their part. Every year it seems we see more and more of the league's stars trying their hand at Golf, to differing success. Here are five NFL players who are avid golf fans.

5 NFL players who are massive golf fans

#5 - Patrick Mahomes

KC Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes playing Golf

Superstar Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a huge golf fan. He can often be found playing Golf during the NFL offseason, and in an interview with golf.com, he said, "Golf has become a huge part of everything. When I plan trips, when I set up my off-season, I have to figure out places to play when I'm there. I've got this love for Golf because I have to get better, and I compete, but it's also somewhere I can relax and have an awesome time."

Mahomes has played in plenty of charity golf games down the years, including with teammate Travis Kelce. He is also playing in a star-studded matchup this offseason, as he and Bills quarterback Josh Allen go up against Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

#4 - Adam Thielen

ClubCorp Classic - Final Round

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen isn't only an elite wideout; he could also have played Golf at a top-level. Thielen was a four-sport athlete in high school and won a golf title at Detroit Lakes High School.

He has a golf simulator at home and has competed at the American Century Golf Championship on several occasions, finishing in 12th place in 2020.

#3 - Peyton Manning

Capital One's The Match: Champions For Change

Former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning is a huge golf fan, as he is a member of the Augusta National Golf Club, home of the Masters.

He has played multiple golf games on TV since retiring from the NFL in 2016, including a two-v-two matchup with Tiger Woods against Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson, which Manning and Woods won.

#2 - Aaron Rodgers

American Century Championship - Final Round

Green Bay Packers signal-caller Aaron Rodgers is another superstar who loves golf. According to ESPN, Rodgers is listed as a 4.6 handicap and, as mentioned above, is about to play against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen with fellow veteran Tom Brady by his side.

PFF @PFF Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers don’t hold back Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers don’t hold back 💀 https://t.co/bs9DK7rA8n

In 2021, Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau took on Brady and Phil Mickelson, beating them in "The Match."

#1 - Tom Brady

Tom Brady at Capital One's The Match

Out of everyone on this list, Tom Brady is arguably the most avid golf fan of the lot. Brady will be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 NFL season. Brady has played in loads of charity golf games against the likes of Aaron Rodgers and Peyton Manning and will continue the trend this year when he and Rodgers face off against Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

Brady's 'once in a lifetime' shot was captured in epic fashion in the warmup between the superstars that went viral last week and can be seen below.

