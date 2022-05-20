5 NFL players who need to prove their worth in 2022 season

After every NFL season, some players performed above expectations while others did not. For whatever reason, those players failed to live up to their potential during that season.

With training camps due to begin soon, certain players will be looking to hit the ground running and improve their previous season's form.

Five players in the NFL in desperate need to succeed in 2022

#5 - Carson Wentz

After being traded by the Philadelphia Eagles, Wentz only spent one season with the Indianapolis Colts. Wentz finished with a 9-8 record and missed the playoffs with a team many expected to make a deep playoff run.

Now a Washington Commander, Wentz will have to tidy up his game and stop throwing awful interceptions such as the one he threw against the Tennessee Titans. In 2022, Wentz needs to prove to himself and the league that the player on track to win the NFL MVP in 2019 is still inside somewhere.

#4 - Jadeveon Clowney

The former first overall pick needs to up his game in 2022. Thought to be a dominant pass rusher, Clowney hasn't once got double-digit sacks in an NFL season, due in part to him being injured more often than not.

He has played every game just once in his eight NFL seasons and needs to make more of an impact. He started to look like a number one pick as he totaled nine sacks in 14 games alongside Myles Garrett. He will need to up his game again in 2022.

#3 - Jameis Winston

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has not been the guy many thought he was. His 2019 season, in which he had an incredible 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions, saw him earn a move to New Orleans.

Before his injury last season, Wintson looked like the guy to replace Drew Brees, throwing 14 touchdowns and just three interceptions in his seven games (Saints were 5-2).

With Taysom Hill showing at times he can be used at the quarterback position, the 2022 NFL season for Winston is critical. He needs to continue on the path he set for himself last season and prove to the Saints that he is the guy for the future.

#2 - Ezekiel Elliott

Zeke Elliott needs a significant return to form in 2022. The Dallas Cowboys running back is not the once dominating force he was entering the NFL in 2016. Last season he split carries with Tony Pollard, and this season, Elliott needs to return to his bruising best, or Pollard could overtake him.

Seemingly putting his six fumbles from 2020 behind him, Elliott needs to give more rushing yards for Dallas as he averaged a career-low 58.9 yards a game and just 4.2 yards a carry, his third-worst in his career.

He played with a partially torn PCL injury, which could explain it, but Zeke needs to feed more in 2022 for the Cowboys to get full value for his monster contract.

Daniel Jones' NFL career is at a crossroads. The sixth overall pick in the 2019 draft has underwhelmed more often than not and hasn't won more than five games in a season. Some of it has not been his fault with his coaches failing to provide him with a scheme that fits his skill sets and not investing in weapons for the quarterback.

However, Jones has proved to be entirely inaccurate at the NFL level and is not a safe passer, leading him to throw seven interceptions in his 11 games last season.

The hire of Brian Daboll could save his career, even after they declined his fifth-year option, as many fans are out on the former Duke quarterback. Season 2022 is a defining one in Jones' career, and if he wants to be a starter in the NFL, he will have to improve out of sight.

