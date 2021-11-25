5 NFL players that need to step up for their teams in Week 12

Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season presents new opportunities for players to step up where their teams need them most. Some players will be taking on a larger role because of injury concerns while others will need to improve their performance and help their teams' recent struggles. These five players need to step up in a big way in Week 12.

#1 - QB Andy Dalton, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields suffered a rib injury last week, so veteran Andy Dalton will get the start for the Chicago Bears in Week 12 against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Thursday. Dalton began the season as the starting quarterback before handing the charge over to the rookie. He will now resume his role in Week 12.

Kevin Fishbain @kfishbain Andy Dalton will be the Bears starting quarterback on Thursday, Matt Nagy confirmed. Andy Dalton will be the Bears starting quarterback on Thursday, Matt Nagy confirmed.

The Bears enter Week 12 on a five-game losing streak, the longest active losing streak in the NFL. They have an opportunity to end it against the winless Detroit Lions, who may also be without their starting quarterback Jared Goff. The Bears need Dalton to step up and lead them to a victory in Week 12.

#2 - RB Tony Jones Jr., New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints: Tony Jones Jr. and Jameis Winston

The New Orleans Saints offense is dealing with a ton of injuries right now. They have already lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston and wide receiver Michael Thomas for the remainder of the season and will now likely be without their top two running backs, Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram II, in Week 12.

Jeff Asher @Crimealytics Sure we are down Kamara, Ramczyk, Armistead, Peat, Michael Thomas, and Jameis Winston, but we get Tony Jones Jr back so it's pretty much a wash.



Saints by 25. Sure we are down Kamara, Ramczyk, Armistead, Peat, Michael Thomas, and Jameis Winston, but we get Tony Jones Jr back so it's pretty much a wash. Saints by 25.

Tony Jones Jr. is set to get his first start at running back for the Saints. He needs to step up big for them in Week 12 against the Buffalo Bills, one of the best defensive teams in the NFL. The Saints have lost their last three consecutive games and need to turn things around.

