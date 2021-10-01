5 NFL players who should get benched right now

Three weeks of the 2021 NFL season is about enough time to gage where teams' strengths and weaknesses are. Some young players are rising to the fore, while other veterans are clinging on to their starting roles.

This article looks at five players whose teams could be enhanced by their coaching staff making a switch at their position.

5 NFL starters on a short leash

#1 – Ezekiel Elliott, running back, Dallas Cowboys

Nobody is saying Ezekiel Elliott is not a good running back. He is performing at a high level, especially through the last two games, but Tony Pollard is currently on fire. The third-year rusher is averaging 6.8 yards per attempt to Elliott's 4.5. Pollard only has 16 fewer rushing yards than Elliott; Elliott has had 17 more carries.

Jori Epstein @JoriEpstein Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard each impacting games. Vs. Eagles, Zeke had 17 carries. Tony: 11. Ideal workload?



Kellen Moore: "Whether it’s in the run game or pass game, touches are touches. If we can get both those guys in double digits at least, that’s good stuff." Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard each impacting games. Vs. Eagles, Zeke had 17 carries. Tony: 11. Ideal workload?



Kellen Moore: "Whether it’s in the run game or pass game, touches are touches. If we can get both those guys in double digits at least, that’s good stuff."

PFF ranks Pollard as the NFL's number one running back, with Elliott down at 27. The duo works great as a committee, but it's time for Elliott to take a step back and Pollard to take the lead role.

#2 – Andy Dalton, quarterback, Chicago Bears

After a disastrous experiment with Justin Fields as a pocket passer, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy admitted that all three of his quarterbacks are in the mix for Week 4.

For the Bears to save their season, they either need to turn to Nick Foles under center or implement a scheme to maximize the rookie's strengths and hide his weaknesses.

Fields showed flashes of brilliance in the preseason, especially with his running ability, while making some typical rookie mistakes. How can Fields learn what it takes to be an NFL starter by only taking reps in practice?

#3 – Carson Wentz, quarterback, Indianapolis Colts

Even if Carson Wentz is fully fit, there are questions to be asked about his NFL future. The problem the Indianapolis Colts have right now is that Wentz can barely move. After being slowed down by two sprained ankles, which followed a plague of other injuries, it's clear Wentz needs time to get healthy.

Joe Giglio @JoeGiglioSports Carson Wentz is now 3-11-1 since the start of last season, and no longer has a winning record in the NFL. At this rate, he won’t be a starter for long. I’d guess he’s a backup or out of the league by the end of next year. What a fall, but predictable for anyone paying attention. Carson Wentz is now 3-11-1 since the start of last season, and no longer has a winning record in the NFL. At this rate, he won’t be a starter for long. I’d guess he’s a backup or out of the league by the end of next year. What a fall, but predictable for anyone paying attention.

Playing behind a banged-up offensive line is not helping Wentz at all, and the limitations of his current game are making him predictable. Indeed a more mobile quarterback, such as Jacob Eason or Brett Hundley, can offer more right now. This might be a good opportunity for the Colts to explore their future options if they eventually decide to move away from Wentz.

Also Read

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Ryan Ward