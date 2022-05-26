5 NFL players who had a tough time dealing with the media

For NFL players, dealing with the media comes with the territory. While most are more interested in simply getting onto either the field and playing the game, the fact of the matter is that reporters and journalists have a job to do as well.

Throughout NFL history, some players have dealt with their media obligations better than others. But while most have kept their answers politically correct and non-controversial, others deal with the media by either chastising and lashing out at reporters, or avoiding them altogether.

Some players have been aloof and acrimonious in their approach, while others have chosen to be as disrespectful as possible. It isn't the most fun job in the world at times, but media personnel are forced to deal with it.

Who are the biggest star players in the NFL that struggled the most when it came to dealing with reporters? Here are five players who fit the profile.

#5 Baker Mayfield

Since entering the NFL in 2018 as the number one overall pick, Baker Mayfield has had a love/hate, but mostly hate, relationship with the media.

The loquacious and outspoken Mayfield has always taken exception to those who have questioned whether or not the Cleveland Browns made the right decision by taking him with their first selection.

Through four years as an NFL starter, Mayfield hasn’t exactly quieted his naysayers. With only one playoff appearance under his belt and a horrific season in 2021, Mayfield is on the verge of being shown the door.

The up-and-down quarterback has previously suggested that the opinions of people who have never stepped onto the field of play simply don't matter. Back and forth battles in the public light have done nothing to rehabilitate his image.

Officially, the Browns have moved past Mayfield, as they’ll now be hitching their wagon to the coattails of newly acquired quarterback, Deshaun Watson. Whether Mayfield becomes a permanent backup in Cleveland or finds himself throwing questionable passes in another uniform, the contentious relationship between himself and the media will likely rage on.

#4 Marshawn Lynch

Saying that Marshawn Lynch has always hated the media would be putting it lightly.

While terrific everywhere he played, Lynch’s game and personality went to another level in Seattle. For four consecutive seasons, Lynch rushed for at least 1,200 yards and double-digit rushing touchdowns. Lynch ran over defenders, audaciously hyped up the crowd, and kept his team pumped on the sidelines with his physical play. However, when it came to talking to the press, he never appeared thrilled.

When presented with a microphone, Lynch would continually say little to nothing, often giving one-word answers. In other instances, Lynch would stiff the media on interviews by refusing to show up at all.

Who could forget about Lynch’s “I’m just here so I don’t get fined” intereview.

With his fines piling up, Lynch plopped in front of media members during Super Bowl week with no intention of talking much. Lynch’s plans worked as he avoided any financial penalties by continuing to say “I’m just here so I don’t get fined,” regardless of the question that was asked of him.

#3 Aaron Rodgers

Never known as the easiest player in the NFL to work with, media members have an equally difficult time with Aaron Rodgers whenever a microphone is present.

Whether the sure-fire Hall of Famer puts up a 400-yard passing game in a win or throws for 150 in a loss, his personality is often the same. The seemingly perpetually aloof Rodgers scoffs at reports amid pre and post-game interviews. To his credit, Rodgers has often called reporters out on the spot, refusing to allow them to push their own narrative.

During the 2021 NFL season, Hub Arkush revealed that his media vote wouldn’t be placed for Rodgers to win the league MVP due to the multi-time NFL Pro Bowler being the “biggest jerk in the league.” Rodgers, despite his vote, was still handed the league MVP award. Unsurprisingly, Rodgers ripped him, calling him a “bum” on several occasions for allowing his personal feelings to override his professionalism.

There’s a long list of media members who aren’t the biggest fan of Rodgers. Candidly, Rodgers couldn’t care less. Needless to say, however, he believes he should be treated fairly according to his play, rather than his personality.

#2 Randy Moss

One of the most gifted wide receivers in NFL history, Randy Moss has always hated the media. But unlike most, Moss has been hilarious during his long-lasting feud.

At times, media members would consistently wait for Moss to get himself together following the conclusion of a game, only to be passed altogether as Moss refused to answer questions. Even as the fines piled up, Moss decided against talking to the media time and time again.

During one particular moment, Moss had a change of heart. He smiled as he walked up to the podium in 2010 before declaring that for the rest of the season, he would no longer answer questions from the media. Instead, he would conduct interviews with himself. Moss quite literally stood on the podium and asked himself questions while relaying the answers.

Even now, having long since retired, Moss refuses to acknowledge that he himself is a media member, even though he currently works for ESPN.

#1 Jim McMahon

Jim McMahon was never quite able to live up to his lofty draft position. After being selected with the fifth overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, much was expected of McMahon. Although he flashed brilliance on the field at times, most of his play was viewed as impetuous.

Whether it was on the field or in the face of the media, McMahon never showed a level of discernment.

Disgusted and acrimonious over the way he’s been portrayed in public, McMahon mooned a helicopter that was jam-packed with reporters. If you believe that was bad, listen to this. During an interview with T.J. Simers in San Diego, McMahon blew his nose on Simmers.

He consistently berated and belittled reporters, refused to answer questions, and continually treated media members as if they were extraneous. Needless to say, the media world rejoiced once McMahon officially retired from the NFL in 1996.

