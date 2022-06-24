5 NFL players who tragically passed away in 2022

Life, like NFL careers, can be as tragic as it can be short-lived, with none of us knowing just when our time will be up.

Despite their intense physical fitness, it's no different for NFL players, and year after year, we continue to see several heart-breaking cases of players who passed away way too early.

2022 has been a terrible year for the NFL, with three active players losing their lives in various circumstances. Given that the year is barely half-over, this is an alarming number of deaths.

Fans often lose sight of the fact that these athletes they worship are regular humans at the end of the day, and this is why such deaths always come as such a shock.

#1 - Jeff Gladney

The story of Jeff Gladney is one of the most upsetting in recent times.

Gladney was drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft and was set to be a mainstay on the Minnesota Vikings defense for years to come. His rookie year in Minnesota was promising as he started all but one of the team's games that season. His play improved gradually, and he looked to be a fixture in the NFL.

Yet, after being indicted on domestic violence charges, the Vikings immediately released him, and it appeared his career was over. Gladney would lose an entire year of his career as investigations and a trial took place before he was found not guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

Gladney was then expected to return to the NFL to make up for lost time, with the Arizona Cardinals signing him this offseason.

He was said to be relieved to be back in the sport he loved, and all the whispers from the Cardinals' early training sessions were that this was a motivated and happy Gladney.

In May 2022, Gladney's Mercedes SUV was involved in a high-speed crash that killed the player and his girlfriend, Mercedes Palacios. At just 25 years old, this was a tragedy for Gladney to be taken too soon, but it also left behind a one-year-old child.

#2 - Shane Olivea

Shane Olivea was drafted by the San Diego Chargers in 2004, despite a raft of injuries seeing his stock drop to the seventh round. He was able to play 31 games in his first two seasons in the NFL, earning a huge contract worth $20 million.

Unfortunately for Olivea, this was the beginning of a downward spiral.

When a player with such extensive injury problems can suddenly play 31 games in two years, there has to be an explanation, and it is rarely a positive one. Olivea had developed an addiction to pain-management medication, including painkillers themselves.

This would see the Chargers release him in 2007 and the New York Giants sign him in 2008. Injury ended his promising NFL career a year later, and Olivea and football were done at the top level.

After claiming to have taken up to 125 Vicodin pills a day, Olivea enjoyed a miraculous return to sobriety. He returned to university in 2015 and earned a degree, and it was shocking to learn that in 2022 he had passed away due to a heart condition brought on by obesity.

#3 - Jaylon Ferguson

In the most recent devastating piece of NFL news, Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson was pronounced dead on June 21.

It hasn’t yet become clear just what the cause of Ferguson’s death was. The NFL player was treated by a medic crew at his home but was unresponsive, passing away at the scene.

Ferguson was drafted in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft and has been a valued member of the Ravens ever since. He will be remembered as a bright personality in Baltimore, with his earlier misdemeanors left well in the past.

His desire to work hard and improve with the Ravens was well noted, and it’s not just a productive defensive player that the team will miss moving forward, but a friend.

#4 - Junior Siavii

Junior Siavii was drafted in the second round of the 2004 draft by the Kansas City Chiefs, and he would spend six years in the league.

Repeated knee injuries ruined his time with the Chiefs. By the end of the year, his knee had deteriorated so much that he was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform List. He had surgery on microfractures in the same knee, which kept him out of the NFL for two years.

The Dallas Cowboys brought him back into the league in 2008, where he enjoyed a short but successful run in 2009. Injuries and the emergence of rookies saw Siavii lose his spot, and he was released before being picked up by the Seahawks.

Injuries would force him to retire in 2010. Life started to spiral out of control by 2019 for Siavii, as he found himself involved in drug trafficking and firearm crimes. In January of 2022, he was found dead in his cell while awaiting trial.

#5 - Dwayne Haskins Jr

Dwayne Haskins was projected to be one of the better quarterbacks taken in the 2019 draft. Washington, though, struggled to find the best way to utilize Haskins, and it was a marriage that didn’t work out in the end.

After starting 13 games in two seasons, it was accepted that Haskins in Washington wouldn’t work, and he was released in 2021.

Signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers gave Haskins a newfound hope for his NFL career, working as a backup to Ben Roethlisberger. Following Big Ben’s retirement, Haskins had a real shot at earning the starting job in Pittsburgh in 2022, but tragedy would strike at the beginning of the offseason when he was hit by a vehicle.

Haskins, while found to have excessive levels of alcohol, ketamine, and norketamine in his system, was walking across the interstate and was hit by a dump truck and another vehicle.

The timing of the death is the tragedy here, with Haskins finally getting to a position where he could have worked and re-earned a starting spot.

