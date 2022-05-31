NFL News Roundup: Cardinals corner Jeff Gladney passes away aged 25, Patrick Mahomes delivers a big update on the family front and more - 30 May 2022

The 2022 NFL offseason has thrown quite a lot of surprises at us. Some good and some ugly. While teams look to prepare for the new season with OTAs, rosters are starting to take shape to give us a better idea of what to expect in 2022.

While plenty of superstars are still rumored to be on the move, certain incidents remind us that life is more than just football. On this Memorial Day, we pay our respects and tributes to those who perished in the line of duty serving the country and those who were snatched away from us way too early.

Former NFL first-round pick Jeff Gladney passes away aged 25 after being involved in fatal crash

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was tragically killed in a road traffic accident in his home state of Texas on Monday morning. In what has been an already heartbreaking off-season for the NFL, in light of the untimely passing of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, this latest news has been difficult for football fans to process.

Minnesota Vikings @Vikings We are saddened by the tragic death of former Viking Jeff Gladney. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff’s current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon. We are saddened by the tragic death of former Viking Jeff Gladney. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff’s current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon. https://t.co/5bdVCXT6Gv

The NFL cornerback was only 25 at the time of his death. Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor took to social media to express his grief over the loss of a man whom he called his brother:

"Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man… ain’t too much more I can take man damn! R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please."

Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews expecting second child together

Former NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews are expecting their second child after the couple announced the news on social media. The two celebrated the news on social media, two months after tying the knot in Maui.

It has been a busy offseason for the NFL power couple. The couple started dating when they were teenagers and on March 12, they celebrated their marriage with a wedding in Maui, with their daughter Sterling serving as the flower girl.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver arrested on DUI charge

Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad wide receiver Travis Jonsen was arrested early Monday morning after law enforcement officers spotted his vehicle weaving in and out of lane markers.

Greg Auman @gregauman Bucs receiver Travis Jonsen was arrested at 3:18 a.m. today by Tampa Police Department. He refused a blood-alcohol test according to arrest records, was booked at 4:56 a.m. and remains in jail on $500 bond. DUI charge is a misdemeanor. Bucs receiver Travis Jonsen was arrested at 3:18 a.m. today by Tampa Police Department. He refused a blood-alcohol test according to arrest records, was booked at 4:56 a.m. and remains in jail on $500 bond. DUI charge is a misdemeanor.

After cops pulled him over, the Buccaneers player refused to provide Tampa police with a breath sample. He was charged with driving under the influence and was later released after posting a $500 bond as per PFT.

Buccaneers GM John Licht has since released this statement regarding the player's actions:

"We expect all members of our organization to uphold the high standards that have been established. We are aware of the situation regarding Travis Jonsen from earlier this morning and will refrain from further comment at this time while the legal process continues."

Whether or not the player is cut from the Buccaneers' practice squad remains to be seen, but a decision is expected to be delivered likely by the franchise's front office.

