5 NFL players who could have a better 2022 than Tom Brady

Tom Brady has carried on in 2022 as he has done in all his past seasons in the NFL: by winning. He is in the playoffs once again and is due to face the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. For most NFL players, that would represent a successful season. But for Brady, who has more Super Bowls than any other player or franchise, this is not going to be enough.

For him to have a better 2022 than anyone else, he has to win the Super Bowl. If not, he will be upstaged by those that do. While all players on the winning team, if they are not the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, fall in this category, we focus on those players whose win will compare more directly with Tom Brady. We look at five such players who have the chance to upset Brady in 2022.

Who can keep Tom Brady from going back-to-back in 2022?

#1 - Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions

Aaron Rodgers looks already on the way to having a better 2022 personally than Tom Brady, with him now being the presumptive favorite for the NFL MVP award. Both Rodgers and Brady are currently tied for three NFL MVPs; and if he were to win the award, Aaron Rodgers would pull one ahead.

Sportskeeda Pro Football



Aaron Rodgers(4) has now been named the first-team All-Pro QB more times than Tom Brady(3)
Both Rodgers and Brady won MVP in their All-Pro seasons, so Aaron Rodgers is also set to win his 4th MVP

But for Rodgers to truly have a better 2022 than Tom Brady, he needs to win the Super Bowl. Last season, too, he was the MVP, only to falter in the NFC Championship game when Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into town.

This season, the Green Bay Packers again have home field advantage throughout the playoffs, and Aaron Rodgers has to make it count to ensure they are the NFC representatives in the Super Bowl.

#2 - Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Kansas City Chiefs

Even if Tom Brady were to make the Super Bowl again, Patrick Mahomes will be hoping to exact revenge for his loss last season in the final game.

Patrick Mahomes is widely considered the most talented quarterback of his generation. Yet, if he cannot beat Tom Brady, then he cannot lay claim to that mantle. He also lost in the AFC Championship game to Brady against the New England Patriots.

Highest win pct since 2016



Patrick Mahomes .792

Tom Brady .788

Lamar Jackson .717

Jimmy Garoppolo .706

Aaron Rodgers .676



*min. 50 starts, includes postseason

Patrick Mahomes will be hoping for a better 2022 than 2021 by winning the Super Bowl and reclaiming the spot the Kansas City Chiefs held the year before last. On one front, though, he will be elated like no other this year as he plans to marry his fiancee, Brittany Matthews, in 2022.

