Josh Allen achieved a QB milestone that even Tom Brady hasn't accomplished

Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen is playing at a much higher level than many other quarterbacks in the National Football League. The Bills defeated the New England Patriots on Saturday night 47-17 in the AFC Wild Card matchup at home in Orchard Park, New York.

The Bills' quarterback's success so early in his career constantly garnishes him the comparison to future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady.

While he hasn't made a Super Bowl appearance yet, there's no doubt that he and his Buffalo Bills are trending that way with the way they are playing.

As he continues to hit career milestones, it's his most recent that has many even more impressed with the young quarterback. Allen became the first and only player in NFL history to have 100 passing touchdowns and 20 rushing touchdowns in the first four seasons of his NFL career.

In an era where Tom Brady has most of the quarterback titles, it shows just how impressive of a quarterback and athlete the former Wyoming College product is.

After just four seasons, Josh Allen looks the part of a future Hall of Famer

TheBillsWire @TheBillsWire #Bills ’ Josh Allen becomes first player in NFL history with unique milestone billswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/27/bil… #Bills’ Josh Allen becomes first player in NFL history with unique milestone billswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/27/bil…

Josh Allen has hit a few career milestones this season. He has surpassed 10,000 career passing yards and has done so in just four seasons.

Most recently, though, he did something that not even the likes of Tom Brady or anyone else in NFL history has done by becoming the only quarterback to ever throw 100 passing touchdowns and 20 rushing touchdowns in the first four seasons of his career, which is off to a historic start.

Just last week, the former All-Pro quarterback passed former Buffalo Bills quarterback Drew Bledsoe' single-season passing record of 4,359 yards. Allen is now the franchise record holder for the Buffalo Bills, where he finished the season with 4,407 passing yards in the 2021 NFL regular season.

Jourdon LaBarber @JourdonLaBarber



Allen now has single-season franchise records for total TDs, passing TDs, completions, and passing yards. Another milestone in Josh Allen's unforgettable season. He's broken Drew Bledsoe's Bills record for passing yards in a single season (4,359).Allen now has single-season franchise records for total TDs, passing TDs, completions, and passing yards. #BillsMafia Another milestone in Josh Allen's unforgettable season. He's broken Drew Bledsoe's Bills record for passing yards in a single season (4,359). Allen now has single-season franchise records for total TDs, passing TDs, completions, and passing yards. #BillsMafia

On Saturday night against the New England Patriots, Josh Allen set a team playoff record by throwing for five touchdowns. The Bills scored on each of their first seven possessions to start the game and were in control the entire night.

The Buffalo Bills are the first team in the Super Bowl era to do so.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Bills are now moving on to the AFC divisional round of the playoffs and there's no doubt that their quarterback will be looking to break even more records along the way and cementing his place in NFL history.

Edited by LeRon Haire