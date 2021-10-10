5 NFL players who will bounce back in Week 5 after poor starts to season

There are NFL players who have been great in the first month of the season while others have struggled. Four games account for almost a quarter of the season so it's important to figure things out now before it gets too late. Week 5 brings new opportunities. Here are five NFL players who will turn things around this week.

NFL players who will get right in Week 5

#1 – QB Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger may be the most desperate of all NFL players for a good performance this week. The Steelers have lost three games in a row and he is a big reason for it. He has already thrown four interceptions in the worst start to a season in his career. He gets a home game this week against the Denver Broncos, who were just dominated by the Baltimore Ravens last week.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Fewest yards per attempt this seasonBen Roethlisberger 6.08

Trevor Lawrence 6.15

Matt Ryan 6.23*min. 3 QB starts Fewest yards per attempt this seasonBen Roethlisberger 6.08

Trevor Lawrence 6.15

https://t.co/WAZ7XYVqa1

The other three teams in the AFC North division are all sitting at 3-1 while the Steelers are only 1-3. They need to get things rolling in the right direction or this season is going to get away from them. Roethlisberger has a good opportunity against a beatable team at home. He needs it most out of all NFL players.

#2 – QB Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence's promising career is not off to a great start. His Jaguars are 0-4 and he has already thrown seven interceptions. Last week was the best game of his young career so far against the Cincinnati Bengals. In Week 5, he gets an opportunity to build off of that at home against a weak Tennessee Titans defense. Lawrence is one of the NFL players this week who could break out in a big way.

#3 – WR Allen Robinson II, Chicago Bears

Allen Robinson II is one of the NFL players off to a slow start to the 2021 NFL season. The Chicago Bears have named talented rookie Justin Fields their starting quarterback, and that could benefit their offense as a whole. David Montgomery is out this week, so Robinson may get the ball more than usual against a shaky Las Vegas Raiders defense.

Kevin Fishbain @kfishbain Bears WR Allen Robinson on Justin Fields: "I think anybody who knows him, anybody who has been around him, or has probably been around him in college or watched his college tape, knows that for him he wants it, he’s seeking the big play." Bears WR Allen Robinson on Justin Fields: "I think anybody who knows him, anybody who has been around him, or has probably been around him in college or watched his college tape, knows that for him he wants it, he’s seeking the big play."

#4 WR Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

It has not been a bad start to the season for Stefon Diggs, but he has not been as dominant as he was last year when he led all NFL players in both yards and receptions. He has an excellent matchup in Week 5 against a Kansas City Chiefs defense that is really struggling. It could be a big day for Diggs.

#5 RB Damien Harris, New England Patriots

One of the NFL players who has struggled the most over the last two weeks is Damien Harris. He has just ten carries for ten yards over his last two games combined. He started the season strong and will have a chance in Week 5 against the Houston Texans' poor defense to get back on track.

