NFL Week 6: 5 players who will bounce back after poor start to season

Entering Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season, most of the league's top players have been impressive. But a few others have been disappointing.

These players have failed to meet their expectations for a variety of reasons. Week 6 will be a new opportunity for these stars to get things moving in the right direction.

5 NFL players who will get back on track in Week 6

#1 - Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears

Allen Robinson has been one of the most disappointing NFL players this season based on production. He has just 181 receiving yards through five games. As rookie quarterback Justin Fields continues to get comfortable in the offense, the passing game should open up more. Allen Robinson could break out in what is expected to be a high-scoring matchup against the Packers in Week 6.

JJ Zachariason @LateRoundQB Kadarius Toney receiving yards in Week 5: 189

Allen Robinson receiving yards in 2021: 181 Kadarius Toney receiving yards in Week 5: 189

Allen Robinson receiving yards in 2021: 181

#2 - Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

Josh Jacobs has missed a few games this season, but even when he has played, he has struggled. He will enter Week 6 with just 122 rushing yards and an average of just 3.2 yards per carry. He has been a workhorse throughout his career but not this season. Jacobs will have his work cut out against a solid Denver Broncos defense in Week 6 but will look to get things rolling with more carries likely to come his way.

#3 - Myles Gaskin, RB, Miami Dolphins

Myles Gaskin is the featured running back for the Miami Dolphins. He has been pretty good this season but has been underutilized. He has just 34 carries through five games but is averaging nearly five yards per carry. He gets a favorable matchup in Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hopefully, the Dolphins will increase Gaskin's workload.

Field Yates @FieldYates The Dolphins need offensive playmakers. Myles Gaskin should be extremely busy every single week. The Dolphins need offensive playmakers. Myles Gaskin should be extremely busy every single week. https://t.co/P77UiQg9FS

#4 - Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants

Evan Engram has only 11 receptions and zero touchdowns in three games this season. The Giants offense will miss key players in Week 6 so Engram has a good opportunity to step up and contribute. The Giants will likely be passing more often to try to keep up with the Los Angeles Rams, so Engram should get plenty of targets.

#5 - Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger has not had a good start to his campaign. He's off to the worst start of any season in his entire career. On the positive side, he is coming off his best game of the season in a Week 5 victory. He will look to build on that in Week 6 against a very weak Seattle Seahawks passing defense.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar