Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 6: Tight end rankings

Week 6 of the fantasy football season is here. Tight ends can be a tricky position in fantasy football. After a few elites, it can sometimes be difficult to find solid and consistent production. Streaming based on matchups can sometimes be the best option for tight ends in fantasy football. Here are some solid options to start with and others to avoid in this week's fantasy football line-up.

Start 'Em Sit 'Em - NFL Fantasy Week 6

Start 'Em - Tight Ends

#1 - Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

There are several things to like about Zach Ertz in fantasy football this week. The Eagles offense features more tight ends than most teams. Ertz and Dallas Goedert both received plenty of targets. Even more could open for Ertz this week with Goedert unlikely to play due to an illness.

Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo #Eagles TE Dallas Goedert, who is vaccinated, will need two negative tests before Thursday night to play vs. the #Buccaneers . Would seem unlikely. We’ll see. #Eagles TE Dallas Goedert, who is vaccinated, will need two negative tests before Thursday night to play vs. the #Buccaneers. Would seem unlikely. We’ll see.

The game script is favorable for Ertz in Week 6 against the Buccaneers. The Eagles will likely be playing from behind and will be forced to pass the ball for most of the game. The Buccaneers have an excellent rushing defense, but their passing defense is one of the worst in the NFL. Zach Ertz is a solid player this week in fantasy football.

#2 - Evan Engram, New York Giants vs. Los Angeles Rams

Evan Engram is extremely inconsistent but Week 6 of fantasy football looks favorable to him. The Giants unfortunately have a long list of injuries to their offensive skill players. Engram is one of the only healthy starters so he should see an increased work load this week.

Field Yates @FieldYates Giants injuries today:

QB Daniel Jones: Out with a concussion

RB Saquon Barkley: Out with an ankle injury

WR Kenny Golladay: Out with a knee injuryAnd already no WR Sterling Shepard, OT Andrew Thomas and WR Darius Slayton. Giants injuries today:

QB Daniel Jones: Out with a concussion

RB Saquon Barkley: Out with an ankle injury

WR Kenny Golladay: Out with a knee injuryAnd already no WR Sterling Shepard, OT Andrew Thomas and WR Darius Slayton.

#3 - Dan Arnold, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Miami Dolphins

Dan Arnold is a sleeper tight end in fantasy football this week. He has a low floor like many other tight ends but he is trending in the right direction. In his second game since the Jaguars traded for him, he recorded six receptions for 64 yards. It's a solid production for a fantasy football tight end. He has upside for Week 6 and beyond.

Sit 'Em - Tight Ends

#1 - Jonnu Smith, New England Patriots vs. Dallas Cowboys

It appears safe to say at this point that Jonnu Smith is the second tight end on the Patriots behind Hunter Henry. Henry is outperforming him on a weekly basis. Over the last three games combined, Jonnu Smith has just six receptions for 45 yards. His role in the offensive currently doesn't deserve a start in fantasy football.

#2 - Tyler Conklin, Minnesota Vikings vs. Carolina Panthers

Tyler Conklin was a popular speculative addition in the early weeks of the fantasy football season but his role has decreased over the last couple of weeks. In his last two games, he has combined for just 43 yards. The Vikings are a run-heavy offense with two great wide receivers, so the target share just isn't there for Conklin on a steady basis.

#3 - Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears

Robert Tonyan was a breakout tight end in fantasy football last season. This year has been a different story. In four of his five games this season, Tonyan has recorded two or fewer receptions for less than ten yards and zero touchdowns. He is pretty useless in fantasy football right now.

Top 10 Fantasy Football Tight Ends in Week 6

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Football Team Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans TJ Hockenson, Detroit Lions vs. Cincinnati Bengals Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Noah Fant, Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders Evan Engram, New York Giants vs. Los Angeles Rams

