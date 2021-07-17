2021-2022 New York Giants Fantasy Football preview: Breakouts, sleepers, and busts

The New York Giants have one player ranked within PFF's Top 25 fantasy football players: the returning RB Saquon Barkley. Barkley will once again be a top-ten fantasy pick after missing most of 2020 with a torn ACL. His ADP is 6.1 while the next highest-ranked New York Giants player is WR Kenny Golladay at 59.7. With that said, Saquon Barkley still won't produce much early in the year but should end the year as a top-three fantasy RB. The offense ranked 31st in total yardage, 32nd in TDs, and 26th in rushing attempts. Here is a preview of fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts for the New York Giants.

2021 New York Giants fantasy football preview

Breakouts - QB Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones seems to be in a "make or break" year in 2021. The 2019 sixth overall pick was labeled as being drafted way too early but has potential. He scored 201 fantasy points last season and 240 as a rookie. Several leagues should see him drafted as a mid-round pick and find him on the bench unless it's a two-QB or superflex league. Jones is surrounded by major weapons and has the best chance to succeed. If he's able to develop as a deep ball passer, he should be a breakout star in fantasy football.

Projected stats for 2021: 4,2220 passing yards, 29 TDs, 11 INTs

Breakouts - WR Sterling Shepard

Sterling Shepard will start as WR2 and main slot receiver. He'll start to feel pressure from rookie Kadarius Toney but should remain a starter as long as he's healthy. Shepard should be drafted into fantasy football as a late-round flex. Kenny Golladay is also a deep threat but Sterling will find success with yards-after-the-catch. If he is able to keep Toney at bay, he will become a successful breakout player and secure his spot on the roster.

Projected stats for 2021: 70 catches, 755 yards, 5 TD

Sleepers - WR Kadarius Toney

Kadarius Toney will look to unseat Sterling Shepard as the starting slot receiver. The rookie will at least start to take targets away from him as a first-round pick. Daniel Jones isn't much of a deep ball passer, but Toney can still find big numbers with the YAC. The coaches are said to be brining Toney up slowly but could end up as the main rotational player. Fantasy football teams should draft him as a late-round benchwarmer.

Projected stats for 2021: 35 catches, 380 yards, 3 TDs

Sleepers - TE Kyle Rudolph

Kyle Rudolph sits behind Evan Engram but has the chance to have a decent year. He's coming off a foot injury and will struggle to find targets at first. His upside in fantasy football is being a red-zone threat and Engram's issues with health and drops (11 in 2020). Rudolph is worth picking up for some quick fantasy football points, and stashing him in case of emergency with Engram.

Projected stats for 2021: 25 catches, 230 yards, 2 TDs

Bust - WR Darius Slayton

Darius Slayton is a quality starter and should start over John Ross. If Sterling Shepard plays better than him, Kadarius Toney could end up cutting into his targets instead. John Ross' speed could end up becoming valuable to the offense as well. He's projected to score 128.86 fantasy football points, fewer than Toney.

Projected stats for 2021: 40 catches, 480 yards, 2 TDs

