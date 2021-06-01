10 NFL players who could have a breakout campaign in 2021

Who will have a breakout season in the NFL in 2021? With the limited type of season in 2020 due to COVID-19, there were a few NFL players who could not display their full potential. With in-person offseason workouts and preseason games in 2021, many players will have breakout seasons.

Some are second-year players getting adjusted to the NFL and others have found new teams and are ready to make an impact.

10 Players who will have a breakout 2021 NFL season

#1 -Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts

In his rookie season with the Colts, Michael Pittman Jr., became a valuable asset for Phillip Rivers, especially on third downs. Pittman Jr. had 40 catches for 503 yards and one touchdown in regular-season play. In the Colts wild card matchup verse the Buffalo Bills, he had 5 catches and 90 yards.

With Carson Wentz now under center, Michael Pittman Jr. should be an easy target, similar to his relationship with Alshon Jeffrey in Philadelphia. The Colts have one of the best offensive lines in the AFC, if not the entire league, allowing plays to happen seamlessly.

Michael Pittman Jr. on Carson Wentz's arm strength was noticeable instantly:

“He threw like a 65-yard post, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I gotta dig down and run.'" — Mike Wells (@MikeWellsNFL) May 25, 2021

#2 Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams

The former second-round draft pick in 2020 wasn't first on the depth chart last season but still made a name for himself. Cam Akers had 145 touches for an impressive 625 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Akers should be the starting running back with the Rams in 2021 with the departure of Malcolm Brown. That means Cam Akers should go from a third-down back to an every-down back in 2021.

#3 Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants

The New York Giants drafted Darius Slayton in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft. Slayton had a productive rookie campaign in 2019 with 48 receptions, totaling 740 yards and eight touchdowns.

His sophomore season in 2020 wasn't terrible, but he was often double-teamed, making him a hard target to reach for Daniel Jones. He covered 751 yards and had just three touchdowns. The Giants signed Kenny Golladay this offseason and drafted Kadarius Toney in the first round. That means Slayton should have a little less pressure on him in 2021 and be the breakout star that the Giants were looking for in the 2019 draft pick.

#4 Drew Lock, QB, Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos drafted Drew Lock with expectations of him being the future of the franchise. The Broncos traded Teddy Bridgewater from the Carolina Panthers and dodged trade rumors regarding Aaron Rodgers this offseason.

If Drew Lock can earn the starting quarterback job, he will break out in 2021 as the Broncos had hoped. Last season he showed improvement from his rookie season. He threw for 2,933 yards and had sixteen touchdowns. He also rushed for 160 yards and three touchdowns. Making plays with his legs is also a plus for Lock.

The one thing Drew Lock does have to work on is getting rid of the football too fast and throwing interceptions. He had 15 interceptions last season on his throws, an error number far too high to be a top performer.

#5 Jonah Williams, OT, Cincinnati Bengals

Offensive tackle Jonah Williams was drafted eleventh overall in the 2019 draft but missed his rookie season with season-ending shoulder surgery. Williams played 634 snaps in 2020, allowing just three sacks. If he can have an even bigger impact in 2021 with Joe Burrow as the quarterback, he will break out as the leader of the Bengals line.

#6 CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb's rookie season was sufficient but not outstanding, mainly because the Cowboys lost their starting quarterback, Dak Prescott. Prescott suffered a compound fracture in his ankle in a scramble that ruined the season for the Dallas outfit. But 2021 could be a breakout year for Lamb with Prescott back on the field.

Lamb caught 935 yards for five touchdowns in 2020. With Dak Prescott back at quarterback, he will see the production that he did in early 2020. Lamb should have well over 1,000 receiving yards in 2021.

#7 Vita Vea, DL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The former first-round draft pick, Vita Vea, missed almost all of 2020 due to a leg injury. With the Buccaneers returning all of their starters on defense, Vea should have no problem breaking out to be the star that the Bucs want and need. His size and strength makes him a force to be reckoned with on the defensive line.

#8 Zack Baun, EDGE, New Orleans Saints

Zack Baun needs a breakout performance in 2021 just so he can show what kind of player he truly is. In his rookie season in 2020, he spent most of his playing time on special teams.

With Drew Brees retiring, the defense could be more on the field and Baun should have his chance to showcase his talents. The Saints have a few holes to fill in the defense after losing Trey Hendrickson, an accomplished pass rusher himself.

#9 Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't have a running game in 2020. Drafting Najee Harris in the first round was a bold move for a franchise that usually drafts defense in the first round.

Harris should help Ben Roethlisberger in what could be his final season. Harris could break out as Rookie of the Year as he gives the option to be played not only on the ground but also in the backfield. He might be able to add another dimension to the Steelers' offense that they have been missing for quite some time now.

#10 A.J. Terrell, CB, Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons drafted A.J. Terrell in the first round of the 2020 draft and weren't that impressed with his rookie season. Terrell had allowed six touchdowns and 71 completions on his watch, which isn't horrible for a rookie but he needs to show improvement if he wants to become a regular in NFL over the next few seasons.

If he can break out in 2021, Terrell will help the Falcons' defense in a competitive NFC South division.