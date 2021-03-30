2021 College Pro Days: Alabama RB Najee Harris to run drills but not a 40-yard dash

Alabama will have their second college pro day on Tuesday, for which running back Najee Harris has made a long nine-hour drive to attend the same.

The wait is over for NFL scouts to get a close look at the top running back prospect in this year's draft. ajee Harris will run the running back drills at the second pro day for Alabama on Tuesday.

Unfortunately, he will not run the 40-yard dash due to an ankle injury he suffered late in the 2020 college season. Nevertheless, Harris will do enough drills to show the scouts why he's worth their pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

2021 College Pro Days: What will NFL scouts look for on Najee Harris' pro day?

Alabama RB Najee Harris

NFL scouts will be watching closely when Najee Harris runs his drills at the Alabama pro day.

It's no secret that they want to see his speed, but with Harris announcing he will not be running the 40-yard dash, they'll have to wait for that. It should be noted that according to Touchdown Alabama Magazine, Najee Harris clocked a 40-yard dash time of 4.45 in the past.

Najee Harris has four solid years of film for NFL scouts to watch. NFL scouts would nevertheless want to see if Najee Harris can live up to the hype surrounding him. They would also want to see if he can follow former Alabama running backs Derrick Henry and Mark Ingram when it comes to success at the next level.

During his time at Alabama, Najee Harris has run for 3,843 rushing yards and 46 touchdowns, averaging six yards per carry at Alabama. When looking at Najee Harris on paper, there's no question that he should be a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

His ankle injury is healing well, but Harris would want to make sure he doesn't suffer a setback by running the 40-yard dash. Harris has shown on film that he's an elite running back that can catch and run the football at a high level. It's unlikely that an NFL team will pass on him because of the 40-yard dash.

When looking at Najee Harris' scouting report, his strengths overwhelm the odds when it comes to the Alabama running back.

The only knocks on Najee Harris is that he has speed, but it's not lightning-quick speed, though. He's a strong runner, but he isn't overwhelmingly physical. One thing that we know about Najee Harris is that when he's on the football field. Everyone watches because he's that one player that can change the outcome of a football game.