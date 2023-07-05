5 NFL QBs who may be benched midseason in 2023 ft. Baker Mayfield

The 2023 NFL season is just two months away, and fans across the world are anticipating what should be the best season yet.

Many of the NFL's biggest superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow will undoubtedly be starters for the entirety of the season barring any injuries.

However, there are a plethora of QBs across the league whose starter status is in doubt, and they may find themselves being benched before the end of the 2023 season.

Be it that their backup is more than competent, or there's a chance a quarterback busts for his new team, there are many reasons many starters will be benched throughout the year.

NFL starting QBs who may be benched in 2023

#5 - Sam Howell

Commanders new starting quarterback, Sam Howell

The Washington Commanders made the surprising announcement that sophomore QB Sam Howell will be the starter heading into 2023.

Howell was a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and started the Commanders' final game of the season, a 26-6 upset win over the Dallas Cowboys.

However, Howell still has a lot to prove and if he doesn't win early, veteran Jacoby Brissett is waiting in the wings to take over as starter.

#4 - Ryan Tannehill

Titans potential starter for 2023, Ryan Tannehill

There are rumors that Ryan Tannehill won't start for the Tennessee Titans in 2023, with both Will Levis and Malik Willis waiting to take over.

However, according to NFL insider Diana Russini, Tannehill will start next year:

“Ryan Tannehill is the starter Week 1, that’s what I was told, this is his team, he’s the guy. Drafting Will Levis, obviously this team is looking towards the future knowing that Ryan Tannehill will be playing on an expiring contract, and this is his last year in Tennessee.”

If this is the case, Tannehill will have to perform better than he did in 2022, where he passed for just 13 touchdowns in 12 games, winning exactly half of his starts. If Tannehill can't pull it together, it won't be long before head coach Mike Vrabel starts looking at his young signal-callers to take over.

#3 - Baker Mayfield

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield

Following the retirement of Tom Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were in dire need of a QB. They turned to a polarizing figure in Baker Mayfield, who looks likely to start ahead of Kyle Trask.

However, Mayfield hasn't been good for anyone since his early days with the Cleveland Browns, and will have his work cut out with a rebuilding Buccaneers franchise.

Mayfield was below par for both the Carolina Panthers and LA Rams in 2022, passing for just 10 touchdowns against eight picks. If he keeps this form up, he'll definitely be benched before the year is out.

New Las Vegas Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo

The Las Vegas Raiders made a splash during the 2023 offseason, when they replaced long-time QB Derek Carr with former San Francisco 49ers man Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo was a solid starter with the 49ers, but struggled with injuries during his time there. He played an entire season just twice, and was outshone by rookie Brock Purdy in 2022, who usurped him in San Fran.

Garoppolo was signed to a three-year, $67.5 million contract by the Raiders, but they also drafted rookie QB Aidan O'Connell with their fourth-round pick this year. This may be due to Jimmy G's injury history, but is also a lack of confidence in their supposed franchise QB.

#1 - Mac Jones

Patriots QBs Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe and Trace McSorley

New England Patriots QB Mac Jones may be in his final year to prove he can lead the franchise into the future. Replacing Tom Brady was always going to be difficult for the Patriots, but Jones was nowhere near good enough in 2022.

He passed for just 14 touchdowns against 11 picks in 14 starts last term, and was outshone by rookie Bailey Zappe when Jones missed time with injury.

Zappe took the Aaron Rodgers-led Packers to overtime, and won both of the games he played the entirety of. Could he replace Mac Jones as the starter in 2023?

