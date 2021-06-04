NFL quarterbacks who could retire in the next 5 years 

An era of change at the quarterback position is underway in the NFL. Future Hall of Famers Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Drew Brees and Phillip Rivers have all retired from the NFL in recent seasons.

A few more of the game's greatest quarterbacks will soon join this quartet in retirement. Let's have a look at these great athletes who are nearing the end of their illustrious careers.

NFL quarterbacks nearing the end of their careers

#1 - Tom Brady (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Many joke that Tom Brady will play in the NFL forever but, in reality, he will end his career at some point. Even as he continues to blow the competition away at his age (he'll turn 44 this year), father time is inching ever closer. In five years, Tom Brady will be pushing 50. The sun will soon be setting on Tom Brady's career.

#2 - Ryan Fitzpatrick (Washington Football Team)

Ryan Fitzpatrick may not look or act like it, but he will be 39 years old this season. Unlike other quarterbacks his age, Ryan Fitzpatrick is unafraid of putting his body on the line for a touchdown. The punishment cannot continue for much longer. This season could perhaps be the veteran's swan song.

#3 - Ben Roethlisberger (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ben Roethlisberger has been in the NFL for a long time and has openly contemplated retirement from football on several occasions. However, the 38-year-old quarterback's play on the field has never been affected by his desire to leave.

Roethlisberger threw for 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2020. The veteran quarterback was expected to retire at the end of last season but has signed on for one last run at the Lombardi trophy. Retirement is just around the corner for Roethlisberger.

#4 - Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers)

The clock is ticking for the reigning NFL MVP. Aaron Rodgers is playing some of the best football in his NFL career, but at 37 years old, retirement could soon be on the horizon. He recently said that he is open to playing past 40 years old, according to Pro Football Talk.

Either way, in five years, Aaron Rodgers will be 42 years old and well past the typical retirement age for quarterbacks.

#5 - Matt Ryan (Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan is 36 years old. If the Atlanta Falcons continue to struggle as they have in recent years, it might be tempting for Matt Ryan to retire sooner rather than later.

Great first day, excited to play with you old man @M_Ryan02 !! pic.twitter.com/qhgl8mlUPc — Lee Smith (@LeeSmith) June 3, 2021

He could still play the next five seasons if he desires, but he would be pushing for the typical quarterback retirement age. He threw 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2020.

