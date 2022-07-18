5 NFL running backs who could register over 1,500 rushing yards in 2022 season

Teams across the NFL strive to be the best in every department, as a well-rounded team usually leads to success. Having a strong ground game is one of the most important components of a well-rounded squad, as they can be the heartbeat of the team, as well as providing some much-needed rest for the star quarterback.

Plenty of teams across the league rely massively on their running backs to lead the offense, including Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans, as well as Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts.

With the quality of running backs across the league on the up, it’s entirely plausible that multiple will rush for 1,500 yards in 2022. Here are five who are most likely:

#5 - Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry in action in an NFL game

Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans could easily surpass 1,500 yards during the 2022 NFL season. Henry has been one of the best running backs in football in recent years, having run for 1,540 yards in 2019, then 2,027 in 2020, leading the league in rushing in both seasons.

On top of that, Henry managed a ridiculous 937 yards in just eight games in 2021 before his season was cut short due to injury. King Henry is the lynchpin of the Titans offense, as Tennessee continues with the inconstant Ryan Tannehill at quarterback.

Henry could easily lead the league in rushing attempts for the third time in his career this year.

#4 - Najee Harris

Najee Harris

Najee Harris could also pass 1,500 rushing yards in 2022. As a rookie, Harris was excellent, rushing for 1,200 yards and seven touchdowns on 307 attempts as he finished fourth in the league in rushing yards.

With another season under his belt, Harris could easily top his 2021 total. His Steelers now have the choice between Kenny Pickett and Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback, meaning Harris could be the heartbeat of their offense, much like 2021.

#3 - Dalvin Cook

Dalvin Cook in action during an NFL match

Dalvin Cook has been one of the best running backs in football over the last few years. If he can remain healthy, there’s no reason why he can’t top 1,500 rushing yards in 2022.

Cook managed to rush for 1,159 yards in an injury-hit campaign in 2021, while the year before that he rushed for 1,557 yards. That total was in just 14 games too, so if he was able to keep fit for all 17 regular season games, Cook could surpass 1,500 and challenge for the league lead in rushing.

#2 - Joe Mixon

Joe Mixon in Super Bowl LVI

Joe Mixon of the Cincinnati Bengals can also surpass 1,500 rushing yards in 2022. Mixon was excellent in 2021, rushing for a career-high 1,205 yards and 13 touchdowns. Mixon put these outstanding numbers behind a woeful offensive line, which was recognized amongst the league's worst by most NFL fans.

However, this offseason, Cincinnati has focused on improving their line by bringing in Alex Cappa, Ted Karras, and La’El Collins, all of whom will be starters, as well as massively improving the line in 2022. These upgrades can easily help Mixon top 1,500 yards, establishing himself as one of the league's top backs.

Malik Wright @Wrightreportt Joe Mixon has rushed for 1K three out of five seasons!



This will be by far his best offensive line! Nobody is talking about but ….



It’s about to get spooky



Respectfully Joe Mixon has rushed for 1K three out of five seasons! This will be by far his best offensive line! Nobody is talking about but ….It’s about to get spooky Respectfully https://t.co/bSDsV2lmlZ

#1 - Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor in action in an NFL game

The NFL’s leading rusher in 2021 will likely surpass 1,500 yards in 2022, and it would be a surprise to most fans if he were to fall short of that feat.

Taylor ran for a ridiculous 1,811 yards to go along with 18 rushing touchdowns, both of which led the NFL in that season. There’s no reason why Taylor can’t replicate this in 2022, as he goes into his third year with the Indianapolis Colts.

Taylor will have a new quarterback handing him the ball in Matt Ryan. If the pair can build a good rapport early on, Taylor will be amongst the best running backs in football in 2022.

Lawrence Owen @Colts_Law



This record has stood for 40+ years.



RB: Jonathan Taylor needs 16 TD's (29 his 1st 2 seasons) this season to tie that. The most rushing touchdowns by a player, in his 1st 3 seasons in #NFL history, is held by the great Earl Campbell: 45.This record has stood for 40+ years. #Colts RB: Jonathan Taylor needs 16 TD's (29 his 1st 2 seasons) this season to tie that. The most rushing touchdowns by a player, in his 1st 3 seasons in #NFL history, is held by the great Earl Campbell: 45.This record has stood for 40+ years.#Colts RB: Jonathan Taylor needs 16 TD's (29 his 1st 2 seasons) this season to tie that. https://t.co/wLXdkPscFO

