5 NFL stars who appeared on 'The Masked Singer' ft. Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown, and more

NFL players are some of the most gifted athletes on the planet. They do things on the football field that not many others can do. However, some have talents beyond football.

The TV show 'The Masked Singer' is where contestants sing a song in costume while a panel of judges try to figure out who the singer is. There have been numerous celebrities trying their hand at the show, including NFL players.

But which NFL players have been a contestant on the show? Here are five of them who have featured on the popular TV show.

#5 - Rob Gronkowski

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end is known for his antics off the field. Always one for fun, it makes sense that 'Gronk' would at least try his hand at singing.

The former tight end appeared on the show at The White Tiger and sang three songs in costume. The songs included "Im Too Sexy", "We Will Rock You" and "Good Vibrations".

#4 Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown is no stranger to putting himself out there. The former wide receiver was the first ever athlete to be unmasked back in 2019.

Brown sang "My Prerogative" by Bobby Brown before he was sensationally unmasked. It was one of his better performances in the public eye away from the NFL.

#3 - Mark Sanchez

The former NFL quarterback was the first athlete to be unmasked in season four of the show. Sanchez was Baby Alien and sang two songs, "Faith" by George Michael and "It's Time" by Imagine Dragons before his identity was revealed.

The former NFL quarterback had all the judges in disbelief as their guesses were were way off.

#2 - Jordan Mailata

The Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle from Down Under dressed up as the Thingamabob and sang three songs. The hits included "Classic" by MKTO, "Wanted Dead or Alive" by Bon Jovi and "Perfect" by Ed Sheeran.

The hulking tackle surprised all the judges with his incredible vocal talent and none of their guesses were correct.

#1 - Terry Bradshaw

The Hall of Famer and four-time Super Bowl winner is a surprising name on this list. Bradshaw was the Deer on the show and got through "Thunder" by Imagine Dragons and "Get Your Shine On" by Florida Georgia Line before his identity was revealed.

