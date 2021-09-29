5 NFL stars who disappointed in Week 3

Some NFL stars impressed in Week 3, including Aaron Rodgers and Dak Prescott. Meanwhile, other NFL stars had disappointing performances. They came up short and ultimately hurt their teams rather than contributing to a win. Here are five NFL stars that stood out as the most disappointing based on expectations in Week 3 of the regular season.

NFL stars that did not shine this week

#1 QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

It's rare to see Patrick Mahomes on any list that isn't based on success. His career is off to the best start ever for a quarterback and he is one of the biggest NFL stars today. Unfortunately, he threw two interceptions in a loss to the Chargers this week. The second one occurred late in the fourth quarter when the score was tied. It ultimately cost his team the game and they are now ranked last in the AFC West.

#2 QB Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers

After upsetting the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, everything has gone downhill for the Steelers. They have now lost consecutive games at home and Roethlisberger's poor play is a big reason why. In Week 3, he threw two interceptions and was only able to lead his offense to score ten points in a loss to an inferior Bengals team. He has been one of the most disappointing NFL stars this season.

Aditi Kinkhabwala @AKinkhabwala Mike Tomlin asked if subbing out Ben Roethlisberger was considered Sunday, perhaps to see if another QB could offer the #Steelers a spark. He says, “No it was not.” Mike Tomlin asked if subbing out Ben Roethlisberger was considered Sunday, perhaps to see if another QB could offer the #Steelers a spark. He says, “No it was not.”

#3 QB Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts

Another poor performance from Carson Wentz has the Colts struggling. They are winless after three games, including a crucial division loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 3. Wentz completed just 19 of his 37 pass attempts for 194 yards and zero touchdowns against one of the worst defensive secondaries in the league.

#4 WR Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens

It was a rough Week 3 for Marquise Brown. He has emerged among NFL stars because of his ability to make big plays down the field for his quarterback, Lamar Jackson. Unfortunately, he dropped two would-be touchdown passes this week on perfect throws when he was wide open. On the positive side, the Ravens still won the game thanks to a record-setting game-winning field goal by Justin Tucker.

#5 OT Jason Peters, Chicago Bears

The entire offensive line for the Bears had a disastrous performance in Week 3. They allowed their rookie quarterback, Justin Fields, to be sacked nine times in the first start of his career. Peters was supposed to be the anchor on the line but was no help to his quarterback this week.

