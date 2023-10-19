5 NFL stars who invested in major sports teams feat. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and more

Two-time Most Valuable Player Patrick Mahomes has made his intention known to own an NFL franchise in the future. He’s on his way to achieving that goal after agreeing to a ten-year, $450 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.

But with player salaries skyrocketing, they are looking for ways to parlay their money into generational wealth. That’s why they’ve started to invest in other teams from other sporting leagues. Patrick Mahomes isn’t the only one planting seeds toward becoming a sports mogul like Stan Kroenke or Josh Harris.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5 NFL starts who invested in major sports teams

Investing in sports teams is an obvious choice for these athletes because it’s their passion. They can also leverage the exposure they bring into a higher revenue for the franchise.

Their popularity also brings massive attention and interest to the team. Here are five players, including Patrick Mahomes, who has delved into the business of sports.

1) J.J. Watt

Former Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt

Spotrac estimates J.J. Watt’s career earnings at $129.7 million. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year’s last NFL contract was a two-year, $28 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals. These numbers helped build his $55 million net worth as of 2023.

Aside from his football salary, Watt has earned $7-$10 million from endorsements with brands like Gatorade, Reebok, Ford, and Verizon. The 12-season NFL veteran invested some of his earnings in the English Premier League’s Burnley F.C.

Him and his wife, former National Women’s Soccer League and United States national team member Kealia Ohai, invested an undisclosed amount. Meanwhile, The Clarets were established on May 18, 1882, and have been promoted to the EPL after winning last year’s English Football League Championship.

Burnley last won the First Division during the 1959-60 season. They’ve also won the 1913-14 Football Association Challenge Cup. Former Belgium senior national team player and Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany manages the club.

2) Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes have extended their partnership to the business world by becoming co-investors in the Alpine Formula 1 team. They are a part of a group of sporting legends who invested $210 million in the Renault Group brand.

Other athletes who joined them are Rory McIlroy, Anthony Joshua, Juan Mata, and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Meanwhile, Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Reynolds, and Rob McElhenney also became Alpine part-owners after joining Maximum Efforts Investments’ stake purchase last July.

Alpine joined Formula 1 in 2021, finishing fifth in the Constructors Championship with drivers Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon. The Frenchman also won that year’s Hungarian Grand Prix. In 2022, they finished fourth. This year, Pierre Gasly replaced Alonso, and they are currently sixth with five races left.

Spotrac estimates that Patrick Mahomes’ teammate has earned $77 million in 11 NFL seasons. Travis Kelce also pulled millions from endorsements with McDonald’s, Papa John’s, Nike, and Dick’s Sporting Goods. His New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce is also generating revenue. These income streams put his net worth at $20 million as of 2023.

3) Aaron Rodgers

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Before quarterback salaries skyrocketed this offseason, Aaron Rodgers was the highest-paid player at the position. His three-year, $150 million deal made him the richest player in the NFL based on annual average salary. Rodgers averaged $50 million, while Patrick Mahomes averaged $45 million in his ten-year deal.

In April 2018, Rodgers bought a minority ownership stake with the National Basketball Association’s Milwaukee Bucks. Rodgers was then playing for the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin’s NFL squad. His investment amount wasn’t disclosed, but he became the first NFL player to have an NBA ownership stake.

Now with the New York Jets, Spotrac estimates the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player’s career earnings at $342.4 million. He also earned $9 million in endorsements with State Farm, Pizza Hut, Adidas, and IZOD. The 19-season veteran has a $200 million net worth as of 2023.

4) Tom Brady

Three-time NFL Most Valuable Player Tom Brady

The six-time Super Bowl winner never had an annual average salary of over $25 million. However, he’s been at the top of his game for so long, allowing him to earn $332.9 million, per Spotrac. He uses his money to build businesses like the Brady Brand clothing line, 199 Productions, and Religion of Sports.

Aside from those companies, he has also invested in sports teams like the Las Vegas Raiders, Patrick Mahomes’ division rivals, and the Las Vegas Aces. The latter proved to be a wise decision after the Aces won their second consecutive WNBA championship. His exact investments were not disclosed.

But Tom Brady didn’t stop there because he also became a minority owner of Birmingham City F.C., which competes in the EFL Championship. He will also serve as the chairman of the Blues’ Advisory Board. Former England national team and Manchester United player Wayne Rooney is the team’s current manager.

However, Brady isn’t done raking in revenue because he already has a ten-year, $375 million pending deal with Fox Sports. Reports reveal he will join the network as a color commentator during NFL broadcasts starting next year. This contract could increase his net worth further, currently at $300 million as of 2023.

5) Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes became part-owners of the Alpine F1 team after a new round of investments worth $210 million. However, that’s not the only sports team Mahomes has invested in.

Three years ago, he joined the Kansas City Chiefs ownership group. He also invested in the Major League Soccer franchise Sporting Kansas City. He and his wife, Brittany, are also part-owners of the NWSL’s Kansas City Current.

Patrick Mahomes also joined the ownership group of an upcoming Miami-based professional pickleball team. Other owners include Rich Paul, Nick Kyrgios, and Naomi Osaka. Mahomes has earned $136.2 million in six NFL seasons, per Spotrac.

Meanwhile, his ten-year, $450 million deal is only in its second year. The two-time NFL Most Valuable Player also pulled in $7 million in endorsements with Adidas, State Farm, Head and Shoulders, and Bose, among others. His earnings and assets put his net worth at $70 million as of 2023.