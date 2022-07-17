5 NFL stars who started a beef with a former player for criticizing them feat. Lamar Jackson

NFL players are under constant scrutiny. It comes with the territory of being a professional athlete, yet what particularly angers current players is when former NFL stars are critical of them.

There is a sense that players can’t understand why those who know the pressure they are under then look to pile it on further once they move into retirement and media positions.

Some criticism is fair and based entirely on what a player does on the field. Yet, there have been numerous instances where criticism from a former NFL player has led to a feud with a current player.

Whilst popularly described as ‘beef’ on social media, these rivalries can take place strictly online or involve players speaking directly to their aggressor in the media or on a television show.

The potentially explosive dynamic of a former player who doesn’t feel as much of an affinity with the next generation often plays out in insults being exchanged. Sometimes, even teammates become involved.

Here is a list of five NFL stars who got into a verbal altercation with a former player who decided to criticize them.

#1 – Lamar Jackson with Bernard Pollard

Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and has previously won the NFL’s MVP award, yet that doesn’t make him immune to criticism.

Former Baltimore Raven Bernard Pollard fired the first shot when he labeled Jackson a top 10 talent but not a top signal-caller. He also said that the elite receivers don’t want to play with Jackson because he can’t throw the ball.

The criticism once again centered around the ludicrous talk that followed Jackson into the NFL Draft, where many said he would be a running back rather than a QB.

Jackson proved those people wrong in the most emphatic fashion, but you can understand why he would lose his cool with Pollard. Jackson replied on Twitter thus:

“You sound dumb asf. You been cappin since I been playing for the Ravens, I never heard of you, tbh my boy you got your Super Bowl cause of Ray Lewis and Ed Reed. Nobody speak of you, I never heard of you, I had to google you lil bra.”

Lamar Jackson @Lj_era8 I would’ve threw the ball to coach and ran straight at yo sorry ass BERNARD twitter.com/crushboy31/sta… Bernard Pollard Jr @Crushboy31 I get to sit back and watch some of the stuff I use to do. I get to sit back and watch some of the stuff I use to do. #HitStick 😎 I get to sit back and watch some of the stuff I use to do. #HitStick https://t.co/ZcKqK41Ovq 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣bra got a 6second college highlight you mad fr I wish I played against youI would’ve threw the ball to coach and ran straight at yo sorry ass BERNARD 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣bra got a 6second college highlight you mad fr I wish I played against you 😈😈😈😈😈😈😈 I would’ve threw the ball to coach and ran straight at yo sorry ass BERNARD❗️ twitter.com/crushboy31/sta…

#2 – DK Metcalf with Shannon Sharpe

DK Metcalf had beef with Shannon Sharpe

Shannon Sharpe is a larger-than-life figure who is thoroughly enjoying his post-NFL career in the media.

However, his criticism of DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks brought a fiery response from the wide receiver.

Metcalf was criticized by Sharpe after he elected to try and gain more yards on a play against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It resulted in a fumble, although the Seahawks were able to recover the ball. Sharpe was critical of Metcalf taking extra time off the clock with his run as the team ran out of time to spike the ball and set up a field goal.

After Sharpe shared his piece on television, the wide receiver immediately took to Twitter to fire back.

“Stop questioning me lil boy. From the looks of it, I can wipe my *s**t emoji* with yours. Continue to gossip you washed up wannabe.”

#3 – Lane Johnson with Donovan McNabb

New England Patriots v Philadelphia Eagles

Donovan McNabb is a Philadelphia Eagles legend, despite not quite having enough to drag the franchise to a championship.

However, he made a miscalculation when he heavily criticized Carson Wentz during his time as the Eagles’ QB, with his teammates rallying around him.

McNabb was critical of the Eagles offensive line and Wentz. He suggested that if the QB couldn’t take the Eagles past the second round in the NFL playoffs, the franchise should draft a replacement.

This left offensive tackle Lane Johnson livid, and he took to Twitter to scold McNabb in defense of his maligned NFL teammate. He posted this on Twitter:

“*multiple snake emojis*… and you wonder why nobody respects you when you come back!!."

Johnson then clarified what he meant in an interview with SportsRadio 94WIP.

“This is what I meant, every training camp we have all these ex-players come and shake our hands, wish us good luck, and then they just go out and just talk hate.”

#4 – DeAndre Hopkins with Michael Irvin

Los Angeles Rams v Arizona Cardinals

Michael Irvin knows wide receivers, he is one of the greatest to ever play the position in the NFL. Yet, he angered DeAndre Hopkins by revealing some details about a conversation the former Houston Texans receiver had with his coach, Bill O’Brien.

As part of his media duties with ESPN, Irvin detailed what was said in a meeting between Hopkins and O’Brien, before the two parted company via a trade with the Arizona Cardinals.

Irvin said that O’Brien thought there was a power struggle between himself and Hopkins. Apparently, he even stunned Hopkins by suggesting the last time he had to have a meeting like that with a player was with Aaron Hernandez.

Irvin also stated that O’Brien got rather personal with Hopkins, talking about him having children with different women. Hopkins tweeted in response this:

“This is being blown way out of proportion, as I’ve said before I enjoyed an am proud of my time with the Texans, I have the utmost respect for Coach O’Brien and that won’t change.”

#5 – Odell Beckham Jr with Warren Sapp

New York Giants v Cleveland Browns

Warren Sapp was a tough, mean player on the field during his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he has kept that streak going in retirement.

Odell Beckham Jr. was in his crosshairs in 2018 when he blasted the wide receiver, questioning whether he was great. He also suggested that it was only the contract held by him that made people rate him as a wide receiver.

Beckham, not one to take things lying down, was quick to ignite the feud with Sapp and waited until he next scored a touchdown for the New York Giants, mimicking one of Sapp’s own touchdown dances.

“I heard Warren was talking bad about me or something, somebody told me, I don’t know what he said or anything like that so I just had to give him a little love, when people hate on you, you have to give them a little love."

