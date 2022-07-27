5 NFL superstars who teamed up with Tom Brady to pursue a Super Bowl win

Tom Brady has made a habit of winning Super Bowl rings during his legendary NFL career. During his 22 seasons in the league, he has appeared in the Super Bowl 10 times and won a ring in seven of them, both of which are the most by any player ever.

Winning Super Bowl rings is one of the main goals of every NFL player. For many of them, winning championships is the biggest motivation to continue playing football.

Many players have realized that to have the best chance of winning rings, the smartest thing to do is join Tom Brady. Here are five superstars who have done exactly that in their pursuit of winning a Super Bowl.

#1 - Julio Jones

Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones

Julio Jones spent almost his entire career with the Atlanta Falcons, where he was one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, exceeding 1,350 receiving yards in six consecutive seasons. He helped the team make one Super Bowl appearance, but they were defeated by Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones is signing a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per source. The soon-to-be 45-year Tom Brady now will have a chance to throw to the 33-year-old Jones.



Jones has now decided to join Tom Brady after signing a contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2022 NFL offseason. He became an unrestricted free agent following the 2021 season and will now make one last push to try and win a Super Bowl ring before the end of his career.

#2 - Richard Sherman

Tampa Bay Buccaneers CB Richard Sherman

Richard Sherman was one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL during his time with the Seattle Seahawks, earning four consecutive All-Pro selections. He helped the team make two Super Bowl appearances, winning one of them and losing the other to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

After leaving the Seahawks, Sherman signed with the San Francisco 49ers and made another Super Bowl appearance, but didn't win a second ring. He then decided to join Tom Brady for the 2021 NFL season and pursue another championship, but the Buccaneers fell short in the playoffs.

#3 - Antonio Brown

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown was one of the best wide receivers in the NFL during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was selected to five consecutive All-Pro teams while leading the NFL in receptions and receiving yards twice each. The only thing missing from his dominant run was a Super Bowl ring.

Following a couple of brief stops with other teams, Brown decided to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2020 NFL season, joining Tom Brady and an offense loaded with weapons.

Brown finally won his first Super Bowl ring while helping Brady win his seventh as the Buccaneers took home the Vince Lombardi trophy for the 2020 season.

#4 - Leonard Fournette

Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette

Leonard Fournette had a solid run to start his career while with the Jacksonville Jaguars. In three seasons with the team, he accumulated 3,926 scrimmage yards and 23 total touchdowns. He helped the team make one playoff appearance where they were eliminated by Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

Three years later, Fournette was released by the Jaguars and decided to join Tom Brady and the Buccaneers during the 2020 NFL season. He was a key contributor during their playoff run that year, recording 448 total yards and four touchdowns during the postseason, on his way to his first Super Bowl appearance and victory.

#5 - Randy Moss

New England WR Randy Moss

Hall of Famer Randy Moss is one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history. He began his career with the Minnesota Vikings, where he exceeded 1,200 yards in six consecutive seasons while leading the NFL in touchdown receptions five times during his career.

He eventually decided to join Tom Brady and the Patriots in pursuit of a Super Bowl ring, creating one of the greatest teams in NFL history.

The Patriots went undefeated during the 2007 NFL season, but eventually fell short of a perfect season by losing in the Super Bowl to the New York Giants. While Moss is one of the most accomplished wide receivers ever, that loss was his best chance of winning the ring, which he was never able to achieve.

