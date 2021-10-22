5 NFL superstars who will win a Super Bowl before retiring 

Nothing is more important in the NFL than winning the Super Bowl. Yes, making the Hall of Fame, earning a second contract and breaking records are all important things too, but at the end of the day, everybody is playing for the joy of holding the Lombardi Trophy in February.

There's only one team that wins the championship every year, and the number of superstars in the league is much higher than that. It's the ultimate team sport, and even if you are one of the best ever in your position, it doesn't mean that you will win a title in your career. Just ask Dan Marino, Barry Sanders or, more recently, Calvin Johnson.

Myles Garrett, Josh Allen and others who will win a Super Bowl before retiring

#1 - Myles Garrett

If you haven't been paying attention to what the Cleveland Browns are building, then maybe you should. The newly-built Browns, under Kevin Stefanski's guidance and Andrew Berry as the decision maker, are capable of competing with the top teams in the AFC — and winning, for that matter.

Garrett, who is already under his second contract with the franchise, is one of the biggest defensive superstars in the entire NFL, leading the league in sacks this year with 8.5 over seven games. He will be instrumental in what the Browns are doing to win their first Super Bowl, and when his career ends, if Cleveland remain on this path, he will have his ring.

#2 - Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills quarterback ascended every year during his career so far until his breakout in 2020, when he was an MVP candidate and led the Bills to an AFC Championship appearance, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. This season, in a rematch of that game, the Bills obliterated the Chiefs in a 38-20 win at Arrowhead Stadium.

Allen is one of those quarterbacks who has it all: a cannon for an arm, enough athleticism to make plays scrambling and great decision making. It would be extremely surprising if his career ended without a Super Bowl.

#3 - Matthew Stafford

Stafford is already a veteran, but his biggest chance is now with the Los Angeles Rams under Sean McVay's guidance. The Rams are one of the strongest teams in the NFC and their roster core is good enough to keep a high level for many years.

The deep ball master is having a fantastic season and, with the likes of Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey also on the roster, Stafford is having the best days of his football career in the West. There's a great chance this will end up with a Super Bowl win over the next few years.

#4 - Justin Herbert

Herbert is only in his second season and he already looks like Patrick Mahomes' biggest threat to the title as the NFL's best quarterback — they even play in the same division!

Herbert is only 23, which means he hasn't reached his peak level yet. When that happens, the Los Angeles Chargers will be contenders every year, just like the Kansas City Chiefs are right now with Mahomes. It would be a tragedy if Justin's splendid career ended without a single Super Bowl.

#5 - Lamar Jackson

Lamar has won in the playoffs, been an All-Pro and the league's MVP. The only remaining accolade for him is a Super Bowl ring.

Jackson and his rushing ability pose a completely different threat to the NFL's defenses. He's almost impossible to stop. There's still a good amount of growth to be made in his passing abilities, which would make him an even better player. The Baltimore Ravens are one of the best organizations in football, and they're good enough to be trusted to build a competitive roster for Lamar to win a Super Bowl.

