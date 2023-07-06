5 NFL teams who could exceed expectations in the 2023 season ft. Steelers

For fans of NFL teams, expectations are among the easiest to gauge but the hardest to achieve.

When a team sets lofty goals like Super Bowl contendership but fails to reach even the playoffs, disappointment ensues. When a team has only modest goals like winning more games than the previous year but somehow manages to go deep in the playoffs, excitement ensues.

And these five teams could surprise NFL analysts with a stellar 2023 campaign.

5) Pittsburgh Steelers

Kenny Pickett looks to improve from his rookie season

2022 marked a new chapter for the Steelers, as it marked their first without the now-retired Ben Roethlisberger. In his place, Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett fought for the starting spot, which the latter won.

Pickett went a respectable 7-5 as a starter, but concussions and costly interceptions, especially at the Miami Dolphins in Week 7, ultimately doomed his team's playoff hopes. But with a new protector in Broderick Jones, he could see his TD-INT ratio improve, and the Steelers could remain within the playoff periphery.

4) Arizona Cardinals

Paris Johnson Jr. could be the difference maker in the Cardinals' offense

Injuries derailed the Cardinals' 2022 campaign. Quarterback Kyler Murray, tight end Zach Ertz, offensive tackle DJ Humphries, and safety Budda Baker were on IR by the time the team concluded its campaign with seven straight losses, tied for the most in franchise history.

Now, with everyone hopefully healthy, the Cardinals are looking to regroup, and they have seemingly found their savior: offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. The 10th overall pick was a member of CJ Stroud's security blanket and performed very well, and the brand-new head coach/general manager tandem of Jonathan Gannon and Monti Ossenfort hopes that he can do the same with Murray and return them to the playoffs after a year away.

3) Chicago Bears

Justin Fields could be the Chicago Bears' newest star quarterback

Quarterback has never been a strong area for the defensively minded Bears, but Justin Fields could change that.

Amidst the team's struggles last year, Fields established himself as one of the league's best rushing quarterbacks, becoming just the third at the position to rush for over 1,000 yards in one season. And general manager Ryan Poles reaffirmed his faith in him by trading the no. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers for wide receiver DJ Moore, who joins a very potent playmaking unit enabled by rookie offensive tackle Darnell Wright. Together, the Bears could make a serious play for at least the Wild Card.

2) Denver Broncos

A new coaching situation could return Russell Wilson to the playoffs

The Broncos' 2022 performance is easily one of the most shocking in NFL history, as a projected Super Bowl contender crashed and burned all the way down to the AFC West's worst record. Star quarterback Russell Wilson was (not undeservedly) mentioned as a scapegoat, but his head coach, Nathaniel Hackett, did not exactly help his case with very dubious decision-making.

But that is all in the past, and with one-time Super Bowl champion Sean Payton at the helm, Wilson could rediscover his own Super Bowl-winning form.

1) Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young could be the superstar that the new-look Carolina Panthers need

Remember when Cam Newton was the most exciting quarterback in the NFL? Those times are long in the past, but the Panthers may have just found his spiritual successor.

Thanks to a trade with the Chicago Bears, Bryce Young may very well be Carolina's savior. No other quarterback has his winning mentality, and in a division as weak as the NFC South, that and a decent offensive core are the only ingredients needed for the team's first division title since 2015 and playoff appearance since 2017.

