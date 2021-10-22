5 NFL teams likely to improve after making moves in trade deadline 

The NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching. There will be sellers looking towards the future and buyers looking to make a run this season. The buyers are NFL teams that believe they are capable of making it to the Super Bowl if they just polish their roster a bit. The trade deadline should be active and present an opportunity for contending teams to address their flaws.

5 buyers at the NFL trade deadline

#1 - Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs still have one of the top offenses in the NFL, but their defense has really struggled to stop anyone this year. They should utilize the trade deadline to get some help on the defensive side of the ball. They need linebackers and additional support in passing coverage. If the Chiefs improve their defense at the trade deadline, they will become one of the Super Bowl favorites again.

Bill Barnwell @billbarnwell Nobody carries the vertical route. The Chiefs defense makes every offense they play look like the 2018 Chiefs. Nobody carries the vertical route. The Chiefs defense makes every offense they play look like the 2018 Chiefs. https://t.co/pwzoTcAtB4

#2 - Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans have one of the top five offenses in the NFL when they are fully healthy. Their rushing defense is pretty solid but they have been torched in the passing game. The Titans should be active at the trade deadline in trying to add defensive backs. Pass coverage is their one major flaw, so improving on it would increase their chances at a deep postseason run.

#3 - Green Bay Packers

It seems like every season it would be wise for the Green Bay Packers to add another wide receiver, but they never do it. Their passing game is one of the best in the NFL, but Davante Adams accounts for almost the entire production. They have been very close to the Super Bowl for years, but have ultimately fallen short. Adding a wide receiver at the trade deadline could get them to the next level.

#4 - Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the most complete teams in the NFL this season. Their one big weakness is in their second cornerback position. Trevon Diggs is playing like a Defensive Player of the Year candidate but the Cowboys could really use help on the other side. They should look to acquire a cornerback before the trade deadline if the right deal becomes available.

Marcus Mosher @Marcus_Mosher #Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs has 10 INTs in his last 11 games. #Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs has 10 INTs in his last 11 games.

#5 - Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers still have serious issues with the offensive line. Many of their offensive struggles circle back to their poor blocking. The Steelers have a good enough team to make a postseason run. Improving their offensive line at the trade deadline will help their chances.

