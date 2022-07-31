5 NFL teams who could make a Super Bowl run this Season

With the 2022 NFL season around the corner, it's time to take a look at some teams who have Super Bowl potential this year. The league is brimming with talent that ensures quality competition throughout the campaign. Some teams will build on their 2021 season, and others that are looking to make a statement.

Here are five teams that have Super Bowl potential in the 2022 NFL campaign:

#1- Cincinnati Bengals

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

After a close loss in last year's Super Bowl, the Cincinnati Bengals will be back and better than ever. Their impressive 2021 performance will result in an intense hunger for a Super Bowl ring.

With one of the youngest and most talented cores in the NFL, the reigning AFC champions are set up for many years to come. Led by quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati boasts a lethal offense. They can scorch defenses through the air and do damage with the running game when necessary. Expect the Bengals to come back with a vengeance this year and establish themselves as a powerhouse in the NFL.

#2- Tampa Bay Buccanneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New England Patriots

Even though they didn't make a Super Bowl appearance last year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still one of the best teams in the NFL. Tom Brady alone is enough to make a team Super Bowl worthy, but he happens to be surrounded by a cohort of players that compliment him nicely. With tight end Rob Gronkowski's retirement, Tampa Bay landed Kyle Rudolph as a replacement. They have incredible receivers in Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones and Russell Gage so expect the Buccaneers to score a lot of points.

They have a strong running game in Leonard Fournette and a top quality defense. Tampa Bay are likely looking for a center with Ryan Jensen out for a long period following an injury this week. Presuming they can find a good replacement, they will be a potent threat in the postseason.

#3- New York Jets

New York Jets v Los Angeles Rams

The New York Jets have been doing some serious homework this offseason. They plan on rising well above the .500 mark and being competitive in the NFL this year. Under the leadership of head coach Robert Saleh, the Jets have a lot of growing to do, but this could be the year for them to flourish.

New York has become fairly well-rounded on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Zach Wilson will be looking to improve on a disappointing rookie campaign and is integral to their success. Receivers Elijah Moore and Corey Davis, tackle Mekhi Becton, and tight end C.J. Uzomah present a great aerial threat.

Rookie cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner is expected to make an immediate impact on defense. He teams up with cornerback Bryce Hall and along with linebacker C.J. Mosley, they will be the key playmakers of the New York defense. With a managable schedule ahead of them, watch out for the youthful Jets to be in the hunt for more than a playoff spot this season.

#4- Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills v Pittsburgh Steelers

The Buffalo Bills are a real contender in 2022. They are dangerously close to crossing the threshold into Super Bowl territory. With the addition of Von Miller to an already explosive roster, the Bills may finally have all the pieces they need to win the Super Bowl.

Star quarterback Josh Allen has a plethora of weapons at his disposal on the offensive side. The Bills' defense has the makeup of a steady, consistent group that can keep Buffalo in games and bail out the offense if the need arises.

One of the biggest positives from last season for the Bills was the emergence of Isaiah McKenzie as a new threat in the Buffalo attack. The dual threat of Stefon Diggs and McKenzie will force NFL defenses to divide their focus and guard both receivers closely. Buffalo has all the talent in the world, and the 2022-23 season might just be the year the Bills click and win the Super Bowl.

#5-Philadelphia Eagles

Seattle Seahawks v Philadelphia Eagles

If Jalen Hurts takes the next step this year, the Philadelphia Eagles will become a serious threat in the NFL. Hurts has an excellent chance in 2022, now that his offense is stacked with players like A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. The Eagles defense has also improved over the offseason, with rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean joining the Eagles' ranks.

Even though the Philadelphia defense is already looking better than last season, Jalen Hurts will set the tone for how the team performs. While there has been heavy criticism of Hurts' play, he has all the tools and skills needed to be a special player in the NFL. This season will reveal whether Hurts is the answer the Eagles have been looking for at quarterback, or if they need to make a change in the future.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far