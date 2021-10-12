5 NFL teams that should be sellers before the trade deadline

Through five weeks of games, there is now a much clearer picture as to which NFL teams may possibly be sinking to the bottom of the league. That being said, there should be some roster blowups happening in the coming weeks.

Any NFL teams that have underwhelmed and underperformed so far this season should seek to bolster their rosters by trading adequate pieces to potential playoff contenders before the trade deadline.

Here's a look at five NFL teams that should become sellers before the trade deadline.

5 NFL teams that should look to trade players before the trade deadline

NFL - Houston Texans

Something is amiss with the Houston Texans. They found themselves leading the entire game on Sunday against the New England Patriots before a botched fake punt play sent their hopes of winning down the drain.

The Texans are not good without star quarterback Deshaun Watson and have fallen to a 1-4 record. Watson has been sitting on the bench the entire season and should be on the move soon. Should the Texans get at least three 1st-round picks, they will be able to immediately begin fixing their roster in the coming future.

NFL - Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have been an absolute mess of a team and the blame can be placed on head coach Brian Flores and general manager Chris Grier. The talent that exists in Miami has been squandered, to say the least.

They are now 1-4 and have the league's worst -75 point differential.

FOX 13 Tampa Bay @FOX13News BUCS WIN!! 🏈🏈🏈 The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Miami Dolphins 45-17! BUCS WIN!! 🏈🏈🏈 The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Miami Dolphins 45-17! https://t.co/Whug3ZFnAW

The Dolphins will have future draft picks and a projected #1 salary cap for next season. The jury is still out on Tua Tagovailoa, who is still nursing a rib injury.

It would be wise to begin sending players packing to other teams so they can truly rebuild their roster. Acquiring Deshaun Watson from the Texans would be a fantastic start.

NFL - New York Jets

Sometimes taking a chance on a rookie quarterback with potentially massive upside doesn't work out. The Chargers were lucky with Justin Herbert, who seems to be the best pick of the 2020 draft.

He is better than the rookie class that was drafted with him and the year after.

The New York Jets aren't so lucky. Zach Wilson is as raw as they come. He now leads the league with nine interceptions and seems on pace to possibly be one of the worst starting rookies of all-time.

The Jets would be wise to begin shopping their players around to help collect draft picks for next season, especially since they might need a new starting quarterback.

NFL - Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions seem to be on the losing side of their trade with the Los Angeles Rams when they traded former quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Rams for quarterback Jared Goff. Goff is not quite the prospect they had hoped he would become when he was moved over to the team.

The Lions are 0-5 this season and should look to blow up their roster for the upcoming 2022 season.

While keeping players like D'Andre Swift and Penei Sewell is smart, players like T.J. Hockenson and Kalif Raymond might prove to be good trading capital to collect future draft picks.

NFL - Jacksonville Jaguars

Urban Meyer's coaching experience has not produced the results that the Jaguars were hoping it would. They are currently 0-5 and may not win a game this season.

NFL on ESPN @ESPNNFL “Shad Khan, you on the clock, bro. It's time for you to find another head coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars!” @mspears96 sounds off on Urban Meyer 😳 “Shad Khan, you on the clock, bro. It's time for you to find another head coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars!”@mspears96 sounds off on Urban Meyer 😳 https://t.co/A6YmTsssc1

Similar to Zach Wilson, Trevor Lawrence is also having a season to forget and there seems to be no end in sight for the losses that the Jaguars will continue to take.

The good news is that Lawrence is playing slightly better as of late. The Jaguars should be trading players to build a more competent roster around Lawrence for the 2022 season.

