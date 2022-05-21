5 NFL teams spending the most money this offseason in free agency

The 2022 NFL offseason has featured many significant contracts handed out to players as teams build their rosters for the upcoming 2022 NFL season. Teams can spend money on player contracts in a couple of different ways, including extending their players and signing free agents.

The 2022 NFL free agency field was loaded with talent and, in turn, resulted in massive amounts of money being spent on available players. While the amount spent by each team is heavily influenced by how much salary cap they have remaining, here are the five teams who spent the most on free-agent contracts during the 2022 NFL offseason.

Teams that spent the most money during the 2022 NFL free agency period so far

#5 - Los Angeles Chargers - $147 million

The Los Angeles Chargers used the 2022 offseason to focus on improving their defense. They spent a ton of money in free agency on defensive additions and acquired Khalil Mack in a trade with the Chicago Bears.

JC Jackson was the biggest free agent signed by the Chargers, accounting for more than half of their total spending during free agency. Other notable defensive additions include Sebastian Joseph, Austin Johnson, Kyle Van Noy, and Bryce Callahan.

#4 - New York Jets - $152 million

The New York Jets have been rebuilding their roster for a few years now. They have focused on bringing in as much young talent as possible and continued that trend during the 2022 free agency period.

Except for kicker Greg Zuerlein, no free agent signed by the Jets this year is over 30 years old. Some of their notable additions include CJ Uzomah, Laken Tomlinson, Jordan Whitehead, and DJ Reed.

#3 - Miami Dolphins - $161 million

Opposite the Chargers, who focused on improving their defense during the 2022 offseason, the Miami Dolphins concentrated on improving their offense. They pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Kansas City Chiefs to acquire superstar Tyreek Hill and spent most of their free-agent money on offensive players.

The Dolphins have added talent to just about every offensive position on their roster as new head coach Mike McDaniel looks to bring an aggressive style to that side of the ball. Some notable additions include Chase Edmonds, Cedrick Wilson, Raheem Mostert, Terron Armstead, Sony Michel, and Connor Williams.

#2 - Buffalo Bills - $168 million

The Buffalo Bills will enter the 2022 season as the odds favorites to win the Super Bowl. They have made the NFL Playoffs in four of the last five seasons, including in each of the previous three years. This didn't stop them from making significant improvements during the offseason.

The most significant move the Bills made this year was adding future Hall of Famer Von Miller, accounting for nearly three-quarters of their free-agent spending. He earned the largest contract of any NFL free agent this year. They added talent and depth to many other areas, including DaQuan Jones, OJ Howard, Duke Johnson, Jamison Crowder, and Rodger Saffold.

#1 - Jacksonville Jaguars - $267 million

The Jacksonville Jaguars went on an absolute spending spree during the 2022 NFL free agency period, handing out nearly 100 million dollars more than any other team. They also brought in Doug Pederson to take over as their head coach while looking to elevate themselves to a playoff contender.

The Jaguars made improvements to many different areas of their team, signing any talented free agent who was willing to join their roster. Some of the many upgrades they made in free agency include Christian Kirk, Darious Williams, Arden Key, Zay Jones, Brandon Scherff, Foyesade Oluokun, Evan Engram, and Foley Fatukasi.

