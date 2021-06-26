5 NFL throwback helmets to look forward to following the latest rule change

The NFL announced on Thursday that teams will now have the option to have two alternate helmet designs for the season. The league has had a rule in place since 2013 that banned teams from having more than one helmet due to concussion concerns.

With the new ruling, starting in 2022, NFL teams can break out some of their favorite throwback uniforms with matching helmets. Throwback uniforms and helmets are always big conversation starters among NFL fans on social media.

Having said that, there are a few designs that were particularly spectacular when they were rolled out. Here's a look at five helmet designs to look forward to, following the rule change.

NFL approved alternate helmets today for teams wearing throwback uniforms starting in 2022, per league sources. This opens the door to the defending world-champion Bucs wearing the old white helmets with the orange swashbuckling Buccaneer as early as 2022. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 24, 2021

5 NFL throwback helmets worth waiting for

#1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Bucco Bruce creamsicle throwback helmet

As soon as it was announced that the NFL would once again allow the throwback jerseys and helmets, everyone started talking about the Buccaneers' infamous creamsicle throwback uniforms.

These helmets were originally worn from 1976 to 1996, before the Buccaneers made the change to pewter. Last worn as a throwback in 2012, these helmets were white with the "Bucco Bruce" mascot on the side and an orange and red stripe through the center.

Alright, now it's time to settle this debate. pic.twitter.com/3E95YfrgYG — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) March 26, 2021

#2 Dallas Cowboys' "White Helmet with Blue Star" throwback helmet

The Dallas Cowboys' throwback helmet is one of the most loved in the NFL. The classic, clean white helmet with a dark blue star and dark stripe down the middle was a touch of elegant simplicity, last worn on Thanksgiving 2012.

#3 New England Patriots' "Pat the Patriot" throwback helmet

The New England Patriots' "Pat the Patriot" throwback helmet might be making a comeback in 2022. The logo features a man who appears to be dressed as a Continental Army member bending down like a center, waiting to hike the ball. "Pat the Patriot" was the official team logo from 1960 to 1992, after which it changed to its current logo.

#4 Seattle Seahawks' "Original Silver" throwback helmet

The Seattle Seahawks' iconic silver helmets with the subtle blue and green seahawk adorned on the side might take the field in 2022. The design was the Seattle Seahawks' original helmet and was worn until 2002. The modern day version of the Seahawks helmet features a bright blue and neon green design.

Could we see these throwback uniforms make a comeback? 👀



The @NFL has approved the use of a second, alternate helmet color beginning in 2022, which means we could rock these next year. — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) June 25, 2021

#5 Philadelphia Eagles' "Kelly Green" throwback helmet

Since NFL teams had to submit an alternate uniform and helmet option to league offices, the Eagles won't be able to sport the Kelly Green until the 2023 season. In 2022, Philadelphia submitted black uniforms and helmets for approval.

The "Kelly Green" throwback is one of the more iconic helmets in the league. The Eagles last wore the Kelly Green helmets in a throwback game in 2010. The team switched to the current dark/midnight green in 1996.

The NFL approved alternate helmets for teams wearing throwback uniforms starting in 2022, per @adamschefter



Who else do you wanna see? 👀 pic.twitter.com/QD3CVdJKBX — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) June 24, 2021

Edited by Colin D'Cunha