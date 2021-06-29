5 NFL trades that need to happen before the 2021 season

The offseason is winding down. In about a month, NFL teams will report to training camp and begin ramping it up for the regular season. While a number of big-money moves have gone down, there are still plenty of players and rosters with unfinished business.

With the NFL Draft done and dusted, trades are the only route left to work out the chinks ahead of kickoff. Here are five trades that need to happen before the 2021 NFL season.

NFL trades that need to go down

#1 - Xavien Howard to Atlanta Falcons

After losing Julio Jones, the 4-12 Falcons have gotten worse. They need to make a splash in order to minimize the damage. The best option to do that, and one that could be easily available, is Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard.

Howard is currently in a contract dispute with the Dolphins. The CB was one of the best in the league last year, earning ten interceptions.

If the Atlanta Falcons add Xavien Howard, they could see a marked improvement in their secondary overnight.

Last season, Atlanta's defense ranked 29th overall in the NFL. Their secondary ranked even worse. In 2020, the Atlanta Falcons gave up 293.6 yards per game through the air: the most in the NFL.

The case for Howard could not get stronger even if Atlanta tried (which they did).

#2 - Stephon Gilmore to Atlanta Falcons

If the Atlanta Falcons cannot get Xavien Howard, there is another top cornerback in the midst of a dispute. Stephon Gilmore is 30 years old and has been one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL over the last few years. 2020 saw his play dip a bit, earning a 61.0 PFF grade. That said, in 2019, he earned a grade of 82.8 with six interceptions.

Considering where the Falcons' secondary is today, even a 2020 version of Stephon Gilmore would be welcome in Atlanta. However, if he can play at a 2019 level, the Falcons could easily add a couple of wins to their total in 2021.

#3 - Aaron Rodgers to Denver Broncos

Aaron Rodgers' holdout has been ongoing for two long months. Packers fans, Broncos fans, and NFL fans are itching to see a resolution.

If Aaron Rodgers were to get traded to Denver, the Broncos would go from a bottom-ten NFL team to one of the top-ten outfits overnight. Being placed in the Super Bowl conversation wouldn't be a stretch either.

Denver has quietly put together a great NFL roster that simply needs a competent quarterback. They have the pieces for a great offense in Noah Fant, Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, Tim Patrick, Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams.

They also have great weapons on defense in Von Miller, Bradley Chubb, Shelby Harris, Patrick Surtain, Ronald Darby, Justin Simmons, Bryce Callahan, and Kareem Jackson.

Aaron Rodgers could be the final piece to see a Brady-style rise for Denver.

#4 - Deshaun Watson to Denver Broncos

If Aaron Rodgers cannot get out of Green Bay, the Denver Broncos should think hard about Deshaun Watson. While he is facing uncertainty at the moment (the QB could miss the next two seasons), that just makes it easier for them to make a move for the Texans quarterback.

The trade would place Denver in an odd period of purgatory as they wait for Watson to work through his legal challenges, but they would have an excuse to give Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater a fair chance.

Alex Smith: Aaron Rodgers deserves "certain level of respect beyond the average player" from the Packershttps://t.co/57vfvkEd4y pic.twitter.com/UCFvLobtxm — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) June 26, 2021

If Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater were to have a bounceback season, Denver would find themselves in the same position as the San Diego Chargers did when they had Drew Brees and Phillip Rivers at the same time.

#5 - David Johnson to Baltimore Ravens

The Houston Texans have been hemorrhaging NFL talent for years. Jadeveon Clowney, JJ Watt, Duane Brown and DeAndre Hopkins are just some of the players who have wanted out in recent years. Why not continue rebuilding the roster by trading away a reminder of the DeAndre Hopkins trade for David Johnson?

David Johnson

David Johnson put together a 691-yard, six-rushing-TD season in 2020. While those numbers are not awe-inspiring, they are great for a backup running back. The Ravens run enough and David Johnson could see the field a lot as a co-starter with JK Dobbins.

Johnson would be another weapon for a team that prides themselves on running the ball early and often. The trade would help shore up depth that is surprisingly shaky for a team that prides itself on a running game.

