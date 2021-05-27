NFL: Atlanta Falcons were 'blindsided' by Julio Jones' conversation with Shannon Sharpe

The NFL drama surrounding Atlanta Falcons' wide receiver Julio Jones continues.

Earlier this week, Jones received a call from talk show host Shannon Sharpe while he was live on the show 'Undisputed.' Sharpe immediately asked Jones if he wants to play for the Dallas Cowboys, in which Julio stated he doesn't want to go to "America's Team" and wants to win.

Julio also stated that he is "out of there," confirming his request for a trade that was rumored several months ago.

Now, rumors have surfaced that the Falcons organization was 'blindsided' by Jones' comments about him wanting to leave Atlanta.

NFL: Falcons and Jones are not in good positions

The Falcons believe their negotiating power was hurt because of Jones publicly stating what he said on Undisputed. Realistically, however, both the Falcons front office and the 32-year-old receiver were blindsided. Many believe that Jones was not aware of his conversation with Sharpe being live on air, but it could have hurt him as well.

Unfortunately, it hasn't seemed as if the Falcons front office is actively looking for a trade partner for the star receiver. But with Jones at the age of 32, with a $9 million-plus contract, and the Falcons wanting at least a first-round pick in exchange, it won't be easy for the Falcons and Jones.

Plenty of teams in the NFL will be interested in Jones, but most will likely not offer a first-round pick. The expectation would be a second-round pick at a minimum and possibly a player in exchange, especially with teams who are relatively low in cap space.

Atlanta has asked teams that have inquired about Julio Jones for a first-round draft pick in return, per sources. Others around the league don’t believe the Falcons ultimately will get a first for the perennial Pro-Bowl wide receiver. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 24, 2021

Either way, both sides have been hurt and the other 31 NFL teams in the league will likely have more leverage against the Falcons when it comes to trade offers.

As Julio stated, he wants to be traded to a team where he can win. There are only a few teams that are considered contenders and can take on his contract, which he likely will not want to restructure. A few of the teams in the NFL that fit this criteria include the Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Football Team, and the Indianapolis Colts.

Falcons prefer not to trade Julio Jones in the NFC, but would do so for the right price. But now, with Jones wanting out of Atlanta, they are looking for the best value in either conference. https://t.co/D59vq0x9jz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 24, 2021

All four of these teams are considered immediate playoff contenders come the 2021 NFL season. Nonetheless, it will be an interesting few weeks as rumors continue to develop regarding interest around the league.