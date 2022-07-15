5 NFL WRs who publicly criticized their QB feat. Antonio Brown and Odell Beckham Jr.

One of the most important relationships in the NFL is between quarterbacks and wide receivers. Developing chemistry and seeing a defense through the same eyes is crucial when designing route combinations in a passing game. The more they're on the same page, the better chances they have at carving up an NFL defense.

While many quarterbacks and wide receivers develop close friendships because of the massive amounts of work they put in together, others don't. Wide receivers sometimes become frustrated with their quarterback for one reason or another and publicly criticize them. Here are five times that has happened.

#1 - Terrell Owens and Donovan McNabb

Philadelphia Eagles Donovan McNabb and Terrell Owens

Terrell Owens is notorious for being outspoken about his opinions, which often include criticisms of the quarterbacks he played with. After a feud with Jeff Garcia on the San Francisco 49ers, Owens joined the Philadelphia Eagles and Donovan McNabb.

Owens publicly criticized McNabb multiple times during their time together. Owens blamed McNabb for their Super Bowl loss to the New England Patriots. He also often stated that the Eagles would be a much better NFL team with a different quarterback. They both blame each other for the fractured relationship and overall struggles of the Eagles.

#2 - Antonio Brown and Ben Roethlisberger

Pittsburgh Steelers Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown

When Antonio Brown forced his way out of the Pittsburgh Steelers organization, he blamed other people. This included quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. He attacked Ben Roethlisberger in several ways, including questioning his character. More specifically related to the quarterback being accused of sexual assault.

Brown and Roethlisberger had a public feud for about a year, but each of them have since apologized. Both took ownership of their own part in their mutual disagreements. They both acknowledge playing a role in destroying their relationship, which included elite chemistry on the field.

#3 - Brandon Marshall and Jay Cutler

Chicago Bears Jay Cutler and Brandon Marshall

Brandon Marshall and Jay Cutler were each selected by the Chicago Bears as part of the 2006 NFL draft class. They were tied together from the start. Despite having multiple highly productive seasons together, Marshall often publicly criticized Cutler's attitude and leadership. He had this to say on an episode of First Take.

“I can talk real. Jay Cutler was bad... He could make every throw. He’s one of the smartest guys I’ve ever been around. But it comes down to this heart right here, and leadership."

Marshall also once stated to the media that he would have "buyer's remorse" if he had given Cutler a massive contract. He has also often said that Cutler receives unfair criticism and that he's one of the best quarterbacks he could have asked for. Their relationship is complicated, to say the least.

#4 - Odell Beckham Jr. and Eli Manning

New York Giants Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. is no stranger to publicly voicing his frustrations. It started during his time with the New York Giants. There, he would frequently blame Eli Manning for their offensive struggles and question his overall skillset. He once had this to say in an interview with Josina Anderson on Sunday NFL Countdown.

"He’s not going to get out of the the pocket. We know Eli’s not running. But is it a matter of time, can you still throw it? Yeah. And it’s been cool catching a shallow and taking it to the house but I want to go over the top of somebody.”

Beckham Jr. made it clear that he believed Manning lacked the mobility and arm strength to be among the elite NFL quarterbacks. He also gave himself credit for being a playmaker and making things happen on his own. He often implied that Manning would have been worse off without him.

#5 - Steve Smith and Cam Newton

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton and Steve Smith

Steve Smith never questioned the massive talent or uniquely elite skillset of Cam Newton. He often said he was one of the best NFL players he's ever seen in his life. Smith criticized Newton for other reasons while they played together at the Carolina Panthers.

Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd



Steve Smith Sr: The lie would be yes, I'm shocked. The truth is no, I'm not... They're not rebuilding, they're rehabbing. @ColinCowherd : Are you shocked the Panthers didn't keep Cam Newton?Steve Smith Sr: The lie would be yes, I'm shocked. The truth is no, I'm not... They're not rebuilding, they're rehabbing. .@ColinCowherd: Are you shocked the Panthers didn't keep Cam Newton?Steve Smith Sr: The lie would be yes, I'm shocked. The truth is no, I'm not... They're not rebuilding, they're rehabbing. https://t.co/zLMpMFTqu7

Smith called Cam Newton out about his attitude and leadership qualities. He frequently criticized the way Newton would "sulk" when he wasn't playing well or the Panthers were struggling to win NFL games. Smith believes he set a bad example for the team, which is the opposite of what an NFL quarterback "should" do.

