"I'd be flying out today" - Former NFL GM urges Chiefs to sign Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. is currently an unrestricted free agent after his contract with the Los Angeles Rams expired following the 2021 NFL season. He is yet to sign with a new team, but former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum offered a potential destination for Beckham in a segment on Get Up. Here is what he had to say about the situation:

"Well, there's enormous pressure on Patrick Mahomes. And that's what goes with making $45 million a year. But context is everything. It's only March 24 so they can replace Tyreek Hill. It's not with one player. If I was them today, I would go fly and meet with Odell Beckham Jr. I'd sign him to a one-year deal. I would say come invest with us. Let's take care of your rehab right now. You may be on the PUP list, you may not even play some games, but we'll put you in the best position possible to maximize your value in March of 2023."

Tannenbaum stated that he believes the Kansas City Chiefs should sign Beckham to a one-year contract to help replace Tyreek Hill, who was recently traded to the Miami Dolphins. Hill has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his six NFL seasons while being named a first-team All-Pro three times, leaving a massive gap in production with his departure.

Why it's mutually beneficial for the Chiefs to sign Odell Beckham Jr.

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. was a late addition to the Rams last season and eventually helped them win a Super Bowl by recording seven touchdowns in 12 total games.

Unfortunately, he suffered a knee injury during the Super Bowl, which Tannenbaum referred to when he said Beckham could miss games this year.

Tannenbaum suggested that the Chiefs sign him now and help him rehab so that he's ready to go later in the year when they will need him most. He could be a key late addition as the Chiefs pursue a Super Bowl, similar to Beckham's situation with the Rams last year.

The Chiefs get another proven wide receiver to pair with JuJu Smith-Schuster and help Patrick Mahomes in the passing game by signing Beckham. Beckham will get the opportunity to play for another contender and an elite quarterback, a situation that appeared to motivate him last year with the Rams.

