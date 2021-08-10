5 observations on Justin Fields' performance during the Bears' training camp

Chicago Bears fans cannot wait for Justin Fields to get the starting quarterback spot. They genuinely believe, and with good reason, that the he is their future franchise quarterback. As he takes his place in training, here are some observations on how Justin Fields is staking his claim to the position.

Justin Fields at the Chicago Bears' Training Camp

#1 - A serious threat with his speed

During training camp, he had to deal with the pass rush from time to time, and he used his speed to good effect. He is adept at escaping the pocket and turning possible sacks into gained yards and first downs.

In a recent session, on third-and-12, he accelerated to convert it into a 13 yard gain and slid beautifully to avoid contact. For a quarterback to have a 4.4 second 40 yard dash is a serious tool in the arsenal.

#2 - Still learning to curb his enthusiasm

While he is undoubtedly a hot prospect in town, he is still learning a lot from veteran quarterback and likely starter in Week 1, Andy Dalton. The latter's presence brings serenity to the offense, which makes them more effective. While having Justin Fields can light up the play, having Dalton makes sure that there is no need to go into box-office plays in the first place.

#3 - Getting used to the speed of professional football

By his own admission, Justin Fields is still getting used to the speed of the NFL. That is not a surprise given just how much of a gulf there is between college and professional football. However, hearing it from the horse's mouth gives an impression of a player who is aware of the challenges ahead and accordingly willing to confront them. It also shows humility on the part of a young player.

#4 - Capable of incredible throws

Anyone who has observed Justin Fields during training camp will have seen him make spectacular deep throws with stunning accuracy. However, he has a lot more tricks up his sleeve, which he demonstrated with some outrageous throws, including a sidearm.

#5 - Has the respect of veterans

As a rookie, it is not easy to come into any dressing room and command the respect of those who have been there and done that before. However, his performances have merited that recognition from his teammates already, with Jimmy Graham comparing him to Russell Wilson.

