The 5 oldest NFL players entering the 2021 season

Is age just a number?

Every season, NFL players bursting with youth enter the league, most being drafted out of college, having not seen their 21st birthdays. These young guns embark on a quest to make a name for themselves amongst the hardened veterans who have more experience, sometimes upwards of 10 seasons more.

The NFL doesn't discriminate against age. There are players who have battled the test of time, outliving their expected NFL careers. With that in mind, here's a look at the five oldest NFL players heading into the 2021 season.

Five of the most battle-hardened veterans in the NFL

#1 Tom Brady, 44

The "ageless wonder," as he is known, is coming fresh off a Super Bowl victory with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom Brady defies the laws of age in the NFL, that much is there for all to see.

Brady is 44 years of age and doesn't seem to be slowing down by any measure. Although he is going up against players over 15 years younger, Brady found himself being placed at #7 in the Top 100 NFL Players List this year.

With most of his lineup returning to the Bucs for the 2021 season, Brady will be looking to add to his legacy and pick up his eighth Super Bowl ring. Most league players don't make it past age 35, but, as we've seen, Brady isn't most players.

#2 Andrew Whitworth, 39

Andrew Whitworth is the oldest player on the Los Angeles Rams roster. At 39 years old, the left tackle remains one of the starters and key pieces of the offensive line. Whitworth has also been named captain of the Rams for the upcoming 2021 season.

#3 Jason Peters, 39

Jason Peters is an offensive tackle for the Chicago Bears. He is only one month younger than Andrew Whitworth. The offensive lineman spent the past 11 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, earning a Super Bowl ring in 2017. Peters signed with the Bears on August 16 this year.

#4 Ben Roethlisberger, 39

Big Ben celebrated his 39th birthday back in March. The Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback has had quite a career and doesn't seem to want to retire anytime soon.

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger feels "great" after 2 TD preseason showinghttps://t.co/DViOiL91FB pic.twitter.com/YRK8JwisXE — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 22, 2021

Ben Roethlisberger has two Super Bowl rings under his belt and is aiming to take his young team back to the promised land. The Steelers lost in the wildcard game last season against their division rivals, the Cleveland Browns. The hope is that Ben can tap into his inner youth and take the Steelers back to the Super Bowl.

#5 Andy Lee, 39

Andy Lee spent most of his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers. Since being traded to the Browns and then the Panthers, Lee has spent the past four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. Lee won the punting job for the 18th time heading into the 2021 NFL season.

What is the typical age for NFL players to retire?

Apart from the candidates mentioned above who seem to defy the typical age of retirement, what is the typical age for an NFL player to retire?

According to sport-net.org, the average NFL player retires between the ages of 30-35. That is a fair number given the physical toil most players endure in their careers.

