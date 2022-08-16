5 Players ranked ridiculously high on NFL's top 100 players list feat. Mac Jones and Cordarrelle Patterson

The NFL Top 100 has become an annual tradition in the league for the past 12 seasons. All current NFL players get to vote on who they believe are the best players in the game entering a brand new season. Based on their votes, the top 100 are ranked accordingly.

The rankings are currently being released, with numbers of 51 to 100 already being officially announced. While rankings are a matter of opinion, there are always going to be questionable players who don't appear to belong where they have been ranked. Here are five players who are ranked too high ahead of the 2022-23 NFL season.

#1 - Antoine Winfield

Tampa Bay Buccaneers DB Antoine Winfield

Antoine Winfield has been a solid defensive back in both his first two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's totaled three career interceptions and defended 12 passes, mostly as a safety.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate ) from fans pretty much everywhere he goes after doing it to Tyreek Hill in the Super Bowl.



Still amazing that a rookie did that to one of the best receivers in the league on the biggest stage.

#Bucs safety Antoine Winfield says he gets the peace sign () from fans pretty much everywhere he goes after doing it to Tyreek Hill in the Super Bowl.Still amazing that a rookie did that to one of the best receivers in the league on the biggest stage. #Bucs safety Antoine Winfield says he gets the peace sign (✌) from fans pretty much everywhere he goes after doing it to Tyreek Hill in the Super Bowl.Still amazing that a rookie did that to one of the best receivers in the league on the biggest stage. https://t.co/Kiv07jDfsR

While he's yet to really do anything spectacular, his ranking suggests that he's one of the top defensive backs in the league. He comes in at 75, higher than Marshon Lattimore and Denzel Ward, two of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL.

#2 - Mac Jones

New England Patriots QB Mac Jones

Mac Jones was solid during his rookie season with the New England Patriots. He accounted for a modest 22 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions while recording a 50.9 QBR, just slightly above the league average.

Mac Jones shockingly came in at 85th in the top 100 rankings this year. While he appears to have a bright future ahead of him, it seems a bit too early to have him that high at this point. Kirk Cousins is ranked 14 spots lower, despite recording a +50.9 QBR in each of his last eight consecutive seasons.

#3 - Jimmie Ward

San Francisco 49ers DB Jimmie Ward

Jimmie Ward has spent his entire career so far with the San Francisco 49ers, where he has established himself as a solid defensive back, mostly as a safety. It's a bit surprising to see him pop up at 96th in the rankings this year, especially considering he's never even made it to the Pro Bowl in any of his eight seasons in the NFL.

Ward has recorded just four career interceptions and three sacks while never eclipsing 100 tackles in a single season. While there's no denying he's a solid player, ranking him in the top 100 may be a bit of a stretch.

#4 - Cordarrelle Patterson

Atlanta Falcons WR/RB Cordarrelle Patterson

Cordarrelle Patterson was one of the best stories of the 2021-22 NFL season. While he has long been one of the best special teams players in the NFL, especially as a returner, he has struggled to make an impact offensively. That changed last year when he recorded a huge breakout season, setting new career highs in almost every offensive statistical category for rushing and receiving.

While Patterson's breakout was a spectacular story of a veteran finally finding an offensive role after almost a decade, it still seems like a stretch to rank him 73rd. He totaled just 1,163 scrimmage yards last year, which is good but not great. He has also recorded the lowest number of return yards in any season of his entire career so far.

#5 - Brian Burns

Carolina Panthers DE Brain Burns

Brian Burns comes in at 76 in the 2022 NFL Top 100 rankings. While his high ranking would suggest he is one of the top pass rushers in the league, his numbers haven't exactly matched that description.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Not blocking Brian Burns is a bold strategy. Not blocking Brian Burns is a bold strategy. https://t.co/MCwIVt467Z

Burns has totaled 25.5 career sacks during his first three seasons in the NFL. He's never recorded double-digit sacks in any of those seasons while averaging just 8.5 sacks per season. He is somehow ranked 10 spots higher than Shaquil Barrett, who once led the league with 19.5 sacks in a single season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12