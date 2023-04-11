5 players who can make Hall of Fame from 2017 Draft Class

The NFL's 2017 draft class is already aging incredibly well. It is filled with tons of contributing players as well as superstars, award-winners and more. It's one of the best classes in recent memory and will probably continue to be so for a while.

There are a lot of good players, but some of them have really set themselves apart. These players only began their careers about six years ago, but they're already on a Hall of Fame track. Some of them would probably get in today. Here are those players.

2017 draft class players who could make the Hall of Fame

1) T.J. Watt

The 2017 draft class is full of a lot of good defensive players, but T.J. Watt is arguably the best one. He tied the all-time single season sack record with 22.5 and did so in just 15 games while Michael Strahan took all 16. He has a Defensive Player of the Year award and has been an All-Pro three times already.

2) Cooper Kupp

No one would have expected Cooper Kupp to be a potential Hall of Famer when he was selected in the third round in 2017. He's proven to be an absolute steal for the Los Angeles Rams. He won the Triple Crown in 2021 and if he continues playing like he has, there's a real chance he will make it into the Hall of Fame someday.

3) Myles Garrett

Is Myles Garrett a future Hall of Famer?

Despite not winning a Defensive Player of the Year award, Myles Garrett has been one of the best defensive players in this draft. He probably should have had an award and he will undoubtedly get one eventually. Nevertheless, he has a ton of sacks and if he continues the pace, it will be hard to keep him out of the Hall of Fame when he retires.

4) Christian McCaffrey

2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games

Christian McCaffrey has already proven to be the best non-quarterback offensive player from the 2017 draft class. He might just be the second-best offensive player period. He's incredible. Is he the best running back of all time? No. Is he the best pass-catcher of all time? No, but the simple fact that he can even be considered remotely in any of those conversations is a testament to how good and how unique he is.

5) Patrick Mahomes

Is Patrick Mahomes a Hall of Famer if he retires now?

Patrick Mahomes could retire now and become a Hall of Famer. He's a two-time MVP, a two-time Super Bowl MVP and has made three trips to the big game. In five years of starting, that is unbelievable success. He's arguably the most talented player to ever touch a football, so he is a sure Hall of Famer from the 2017 draft class.

