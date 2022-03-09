2022 NFL free agency: 5 players who are likely to be paid lesser than they deserve

The NFL free agency tampering period begins on Monday, March 14th, allowing teams to contact free agents and negotiate contract offers. Free agency officially begins two days later, where deals can be made official. Throughout this weekend, there will be a lot of rumors and talks about where certain players may end up.

In every free agency, some players get overpaid while others get underpaid and don't have as strong a market as they expect.

Here are 5 players who are likely to be paid less in free agency

#1 - LB Bobby Wagner

Detroit Lions v Seattle Seahawks

Bobby Wagner's release from the Seahawks on Tuesday was quite a surprise. The same day the Seahawks traded away quarterback Russell Wilson, they released eight-time pro-bowler Bobby Wagner, who has been the defensive leader in Seattle for the last 10 years. Like former teammate Richard Sherman, Wagner will enter his first free agency without an agent and negotiate for himself. Because of this, he could potentially miss out on millions, and with him turning 32 this off-season, teams may not find him as valuable as he once was.

#2 - WR/RB Cordarrelle Patterson

New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons

Cordarrelle Patterson had the most productive season of his career last season. Patterson split time playing running back and wide receiver and showcased his versatility. In his ninth season in the league with his fifth team, Patterson set career highs in receptions, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, rushing yards, and rushing touchdowns last season. The 10th-year player can be seen as an older version of Deebo Samuel, and for his productivity, he may not get paid what he's worth.

#3 - RB Raheem Mostert

Las Vegas Raiders v San Francisco 49ers

Raheem Mostert's season ended in Week 1 last year after he suffered a knee injury against the Lions. It was revealed that he was diagnosed with significant cartilage damage in his knee. It was later confirmed that the injury was serious enough to end his season prematurely. Mostert is one of the most explosive players in the league who averages 5.7 yards per carry, but at the age of 29 and dealing with knee injuries, he won't be the same explosive player he once was, losing out on some money.

#4 - TE Zach Ertz

Arizona Cardinals v Detroit Lions

Ertz will be entering his 10th season in the league and will likely be with the third team of his career. At age 31, Ertz is four years removed from his 1,163-yard season in 2018. While he was traded early in the season to the Arizona Cardinals last year, he still racked up five touchdowns on the season along with 763 yards. Ertz is not the tight end he once was in Philly, but he can still impact a tight end-needy team.

#5 - DL Ndamukong Suh

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

35-year-old Suh will most likely sign with a new team this off-season, which would be his fifth different team. Last season, he had the least number of tackles in a season in his career with 27. Suh can still disrupt passers, as he recorded six sacks last season. HE was essential to the Bucs' defense when they won the Super Bowl a year ago, but if he heads elsewhere in free agency, he won't be paid much due to his age.

