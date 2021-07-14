NFL Trade Rumors: 5 players unlikely to be back with the Titans for the 2021-22 season

The Titans need to regroup and find out what went wrong last season when the team quickly went out in the playoffs. While the offense projects itself to be even better with the addition of Julio Jones, there's still work to be done if they want anyone to consider Tennessee as a contender in the AFC.

Some names with NFL experience may leave the roster as a result of the final cuts, but the Titans are still a top-heavy roster who need to find some depth in the other positions.

#1 - Logan Woodside, QB

Tannehill is the unquestioned starter, so it's a battle for a backup spot between Woodside and DeShone Kizer. They've both been with the team for some time now, as Kizer was signed to the practice squad during last season and Woodside has been with the Titans since 2019.

...#Titans QB coach Pat O'Hara on DeShone Kizer: Now step 2 is getting in the huddle and being able to translate what he has learned about the offense. It's an exciting opportunity for DeShone competing with Logan [Woodside]. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) June 14, 2021

Tennessee usually has only one backup quarterback on the roster and, during minicamp, Kizer was the better passer. He's also more talented than Woodside and is the favorite to land the backup job, which would see the former Toledo quarterback move on.

#2 - Cameron Batson, WR

Batson has seen snaps everywhere over the last three years: he aligned as a receiver, had some designed rushes for himself and even returned kickoffs and punts for the Titans.

This kind of versatility is always appreciated, except that Batson isn't a game changer on any of them. It's really tough to see how he can survive the roster cuts now that the Titans have a crowded receiver room with the trade for Julio Jones and the signings of Josh Reynolds and Marcus Johnson. Batson will miss out on the roster spot.

#3 - Chester Rogers, WR

Another receiver who's going to be looking for a new team in September is Rogers, a player known from his early career days with the Indianapolis Colts.

It's a situation similar to Batson: he's versatile and coaches love that kind of player, but he's not particularly good at anything that he does. He spent last season on the Titans' practice squad and, with a crowded receiver room, may be looking for a job elsewhere.

#4 - Matthias Farley, S

Farley actually has a full season being a starter for the Colts in 2017, but he couldn't prove himself on the field and the Titans are his fourth team since he went undrafted in 2016.

While his experience and his contributions to special teams are valuable, the fact that he's not good enough to play a part in the defense as a depth player doesn't help him lock a spot on the Titans' roster. He probably won't survive the final roster cuts in August.

#5 - Miller Forristall, TE

Forristall is competing for the fourth TE spot on the Titans roster and, while his chances of making the final roster are slim, he'll at least have some fun experiences to tell his kids if his NFL career doesn't pan out.

Tennessee Titans signing tight end Miller Forristall to free agent deal that includes $23,000 guaranteed, $15,000 of base salary guaranteed, $8,000 signing bonus — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 2, 2021

Forristall, in high school, lost his job to then-freshman Trevor Lawrence after only four games. He became a tight end and also Lawrence's main target. After going to Alabama to play in college, he won two national championships over four years with the Crimson Tide and also received passes from Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones. Now that's a good career for an undrafted tight end.

